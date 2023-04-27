Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Have a 'Great Coparenting Relationship' Despite Rocky Divorce

"She has a great coparenting relationship with Brandan, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship," a source spilled about the 41-year-old. "However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well."

The insider’s comments come after a multi-year divorce battle between the two parties. The first ever American Idol winner filed for divorce from the music manager in 2020. The ex-lovers share two children, daughter River, 8, and son Remington 7.