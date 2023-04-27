Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Have a 'Great Coparenting Relationship' Despite Rocky Divorce
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have buried the hatchet. Over a year after the pair’s rocky divorce, the former couple reportedly have coparenting down pat.
"She has a great coparenting relationship with Brandan, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship," a source spilled about the 41-year-old. "However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well."
The insider’s comments come after a multi-year divorce battle between the two parties. The first ever American Idol winner filed for divorce from the music manager in 2020. The ex-lovers share two children, daughter River, 8, and son Remington 7.
Finally, in March 2022, the parents finalized their legal filings, including settling their joint assets, which left Clarkson paying $1.3 million to Blackstock on top of $115,000 in spousal support until 2024. Additionally, Clarkson was awarded primary custody of their kids, while their dad was allowed monthly visitation.
Recently, on "The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast" the Kelly Clarkson Show host discussed how she feels on future romance as well as the toll her split had on her kids.
"In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say [that,]" she explained.
"I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and re-marrying and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up. I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children," the pop star added.
She then recounted candid moments she's had with River and Remington following the divorce.
"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Clarkson said.
"Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house,'" she stated.