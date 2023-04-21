What Is Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth? Here's How Much The Singer Has Racked Up Since Winning 'American Idol' 20 Years Ago
Kelly Clarkson is truly living the dream!
For the first half of her life, the superstar was just a regular Texan, but everything changed when she hit the stage for the first season of American Idol, becoming arguably the music competition's most successful contestant.
Since then, she's gone on to sell millions of records, host awards shows and nab plenty of big TV gigs.
Scroll down to see how the mom-of-two made her fortune.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clarkson is currently worth $45 million.
Released court documents proved the star, 40, earns a whopping $1.9 million each month, which mostly stems from her eponymous talk show and her stints on The Voice, the series she's acted as a coach on for 10 full seasons, not including the one airing now.
The Kelly Clarkson Show launched to rave reviews in 2019 and has earned a total of 13 Daytime Emmys, including an accolade for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.
After winning seven trophies at the 2022 awards show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner couldn't contain her excitement.
"Me and my team are all still freaking out over our wins @DaytimeEmmys 🎉 . Thank you so much to the hardworking team behind @kellyclarksonshow for being so incredibly talented and fun to work with ❤️," she gushed on Instagram. "I am so proud and blessed to get to work on this show with all of you! Y’all are amazing!!!"
The busy star has several other ventures that bring in the dough as well, such as her line of children's books.
Clarkson currently has two published pieces out, with both of them featuring the name of her 8-year-old daughter, River Rose, though she said a few years ago she was "working" on a story for her son, Remington Alexander, 7.
"I guess my hope is for little kids to read River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and be inspired by it, and know they can achieve anything and still dream big and make big things happen," she told a magazine upon its 2016 debut.