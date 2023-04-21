What Is Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth? Here's How Much The Singer Has Racked Up Since Winning 'American Idol' 20 Years Ago

Kelly Clarkson is truly living the dream!

For the first half of her life, the superstar was just a regular Texan, but everything changed when she hit the stage for the first season of American Idol, becoming arguably the music competition's most successful contestant.

Since then, she's gone on to sell millions of records, host awards shows and nab plenty of big TV gigs.

Scroll down to see how the mom-of-two made her fortune.