Kelly Clarkson Calls Ex Brandon Blackstock 'Weak' In New Song From Her Upcoming Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson trashed ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in her new song.
On Thursday, April 13, the Season 1 American Idol winner shared lyrics from her latest single "Me" via Instagram.
"Cause I don’t need somebody to scold me/ Don’t need somebody that hurts me," they read.
The lyrics then labeled Blackstock as "weak," saying, "Don’t need somebody who feels weak standing next to me."
The singer-songwriter captioned the upload, "'mine / me' are out everywhere tomorrow 🍷💔☀️ here are the lyrics so y'all can learn them before it's out."
The two singles will be included on Clarkson’s new album, Chemistry, which will be released on June 23. The pop star opened up about the inspiration for the project in an Instagram post on April 13.
"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad," she explained.
"This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state," the artist spilled.
About a month ago, Clarkson shared the story behind the title her tenth studio album.
"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ’cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I’m angry, I’m sad' — like just one or two emotions, you know?" she said on Instagram.
"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship … and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s, you know, the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it," the mom-of-two added, pointing that the project will detail her relationship with Blackstock.
Clarkson and Blackstock filed for divorce in 2020; it was finalized in 2021. The pair had been together for seven years and share two children — River, 8, and Remington, 6.