Kelly Clarkson Obtains 5-Year Restraining Orders Against 2 Stalkers After Multiple Terrifying Incidents

Kelly Clarkson isn't taking any chances. On Thursday, January 19, the singer obtained five-year restraining orders against Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young, two strangers who have shown up at her house in California on more than one occasion.

According to legal docs, the men are not allowed to have any sort of contact with the American Idol alum, and they must stay at least 100 yards away from Clarkson and the two children she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 6.