Kelly Clarkson Obtains 5-Year Restraining Orders Against 2 Stalkers After Multiple Terrifying Incidents
Kelly Clarkson isn't taking any chances. On Thursday, January 19, the singer obtained five-year restraining orders against Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young, two strangers who have shown up at her house in California on more than one occasion.
According to legal docs, the men are not allowed to have any sort of contact with the American Idol alum, and they must stay at least 100 yards away from Clarkson and the two children she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 6.
As OK! shared, Clarkson filed for the restraining order late last year after Fernandez spooked the talk show host by arriving at her home multiple times on Thanksgiving, telling her security that she asked him to visit. He also reportedly took pictures of a vehicle her kids were in.
A reported stated Young has appeared at Clarkson's house an astonishing 18 times, leaving things for her like plants, cards and gifts.
This year will be a big one for the "Walk Away" crooner, 40, as she's set to release a new album, with the star revealing many of the tunes were first penned a few years ago after she and Blackstock, 46, split.
"I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this," she told a news outlet in 2021 of channeling her emotions into music. "I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out."
"It's really great and really honest. There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally," the mom-of-two continued. "Whatever happens though, it is such a gift."
Clarkson recently spilled in an Instagram Live that she's already snapped pics for the album cover — though she had to work through her insecurities first. "I do whatever it takes to get out of a shoot — it's not my happy place," Clarkson spilled. "[But this one] felt like me. I was able to be free and be myself."
