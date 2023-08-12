OK Magazine
Kelly Clarkson 'Felt Like She Was Just a Paycheck' to Ex Brandon Blackstock: 'She Felt He Abandoned the Marriage'

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 12 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson's life doesn't suck without Brandon Blackstock, who seemed to break her heart "Piece by Piece."

More than one year after the singer's divorce from the music manager was finalized, Clarkson has finally been able to move on by channeling her emotions the best way she knows how: through song.

Source: mega

"Kelly’s music is her outlet," a source spilled to a news publication of the 41-year-old — who spent nearly two years in court fighting against Blackstock after first filing to legally end their marriage in June 2020.

"She felt like she was just a paycheck to Brandon. She felt he abandoned the marriage long before she did," the insider explained of Clarkson's resentment toward her former lover — who the "Stronger" singer was forced to pay a one-time sum of $1.3 million in addition to $45,000 monthly child support payments and $115,000 per month spousal support payments until January 31, 2024, as decided in their divorce settlement.

Source: mega

Despite tensions between the ex-husband and wife, the pair must work together to raise their two children: River, 9, and Remington, 7.

"Kelly has tried to be honest with her kids about why she and their dad split up without sounding bitter," the insider explained.

While Clarkson might not want to seem upset around her little ones, she has no shame in throwing shade at Blackstock in front of her large army of supporters.

During opening night of her Las Vegas Residency last month at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater, Clarkson covered Gayle's hit song "abcdefu," but she slightly switched up the lyrics to savagely call out both Blackstock and her former father-in-law, Narvel, as OK! previously reported.

Source: @GETTINGMYLIFE/INSTAGRAM

Clarkson sang: "F--- you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that s--- into art. F--- you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f--- off!"

The "Because of You" singer's version of the catchy tune was a bit different from the original, which goes: "F--- you and your mom and your sister and your job. And your broke a-- car and that s--- you call art. F--- you and your friends that I'll never see again. Everybody but your dog, you can all f--- off."

Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Clarkson feeling like a "paycheck."

