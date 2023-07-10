Kelly Clarkson Working on Revenge Body After Messy Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Since Brandon Blackstock's Been Gone, Kelly Clarkson has been working on her revenge body!
Before the "Since U Been Gone" vocalist hits the ground running in New York City with her hit chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, or even considers getting herself back into the dating scene following her and Blackstock's split, the American Idol alum is reportedly working on herself.
According to insiders close to the songstress, she has dropped 15 pounds and plans to shed 35 more before autumn.
Clarkson is "finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," the source told Radar about her determination to get fit while embracing her new single status. "She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein."
Aside from focusing on her nutrition, Clarkson, per the source, has been going on hikes whenever she gets the chance to — as she's trading in L.A. mountain views for city ones very soon.
The Kelly Clarkson Show will be filmed in Studio 6A at NBC Studios in Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Center.
- Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Matching Tattoo With Mom and Sisters After Kelly Clarkson Squashes Feud Rumors
- Kelly Clarkson Praises Herself for Being 'Such a Great Compartmentalizer' After 'Since U Been Gone' Song Drama
- It's War: Kelly Clarkson's Move to NYC May Increase Her Spousal and Child Support Payments to Ex Brandon Blackstock
Clarkson and Blackstock settled their divorce in March 2022, two years after she filed the paperwork, but the split was far from friendly. After butting heads over everything from finances to custody and property, the exes settled on Clarkson having to pay her ex more than $1.3 million, as well as $115,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month until January 31, 2024.
The former couple also agreed to joint custody of their kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, who live primarily with Clarkson.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since Clarkson is picking up and heading East with her brood, she may have to cough up more cash for the father of her children. "Brandon lives in Montana, which when Kelly lived in L.A., wasn't too bad of a flight for the kids to visit with their dad," explained a source. "But New York City is a lot farther away."
Blackstock "can demand Kelly pay for his flights to New York to see" their kids. She may also have to put down her credit card if he chooses to stay in a hotel, according to the insider, who added: "Kelly doesn't want to dole out another dime to Brandon, but she may have to in order to avoid another nasty court battle."