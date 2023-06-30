Kelly Clarkson Praises Herself for Being 'Such a Great Compartmentalizer' After 'Since U Been Gone' Song Drama
Kelly Clarkson knows how to get the job done.
While talking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Clarkson set the record straight on the drama surrounding her classic 2004 pop hit, "Since U Been Gone."
Record producer Clive Davis alleged in his 2013 memoir that the American Idol alum hated the song and that they had to have a “very tough conversation” that included Clarkson bursting into "hysterical sobbing.”
Clarkson slammed Davis at the time on WhoSay, penning: “I refuse to be bullied and I just have to clear up his memory lapses and misinformation.”
When the rift was brought up during her Tuesday, June 27, appearance by a fan, the now-41-year-old quipped: “Wait, he has a memoir with stories about me? Are you serious? Well they’re talking about me, OK.”
She then clarified the context of the drama behind the hit song, saying: “Let’s give some backstory, Davis."
“I was lied to, and they told me, ‘Hey there’s these producers and they want to work with you. And there’s this song,’ and it had dummy lyrics,” recalled Clarkson. “I was told to write to the song."
However, when she was flown to Sweden amid working on the project, "two people, [Dr.] Luke and Max [Martin]," had already written the lyrics, as they were not told Clarkson was writing it.
“I look like a fool, because I walk in and the label had told me something completely different. That’s a red flag, too," she explained of her upset with the whole ordeal. "Why lie to me like that?”
“I don’t like the lying,” Clarkson declared. “So that’s why I have a bad vibe with that song."
Clarkson's clarification on the matter left fans worried that she would abandon the song, though she quickly assured the public that she would never let behind-the-scenes drama get in the way of her work.
“Oh my gosh, I’m such a great compartmentalizer,” Clarkson responded after Cohen voiced concerns. “I can put that aside, and I sing the hell out of it on the tour.”
People reported Clarkson's Tuesday appearance.