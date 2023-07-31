Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Admits She's Not 'Into Chicks' After Fan Asks for 'Hall Pass' During Las Vegas Residency
Kelly Clarkson disappointed one of her fans during opening night of her Las Vegas residency.
The "Because of You" singer spotted an iconic sign in the audience while onstage interacting with her supporters at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater on Friday, July 28.
"My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you," the poster held up by a female fan hilariously read, as Clarkson politely declined her request — despite feeling flattered.
"If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer," the 41-year-old admitted, noting: "I just unfortunately like d----."
After a video of the interaction went viral on social media, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions toward Clarkson's sarcastic response.
"It’s the 'unfortunately' for me," one user wrote, as another added, "she’s so real," and a third agreed, exclaiming, "SHE IS SUCH AN ICON."
"I like Kelly more and more every day lol," a supporter admitted, while someone stated, "she's flattered but least she's honest about it love it," and another person quipped: "What a sad day for us girls who loves girls too."
While Clarkson might have confirmed she's only into men, the "Because of You" singer isn't ready to date them just yet after her brutal divorce battle with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, as OK! previously reported.
"I haven't even thought about it," Clarkson confessed last month when asked if she was ready to get back into the dating game. "Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, 'Oh, I'm still broken.'"
"I'm not mad at all," the "Stronger" singer explained of her divorce from Blackstock — with whom she shares her two children: Daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7.
"I'm very happy. I'm in a great place," Clarkson added, noting she is currently content as an independent mom-of-two. "You know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back."
As Clarkson moves past her marriage and adjusts to her new single mom lifestyle, she confirmed she's "enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work."