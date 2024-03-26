OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson 'Recovered Quickly' After 'Difficult' Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: She 'Has No Regrets'

kelly clarkson recovered quickly brandon blackstock divorce no regrets
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 26 2024, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson is thriving ever since Brandon Blackstock has been gone.

Recently marking the two-year anniversary of her bitter divorce from the talent manager being finalized in March 2022, the 41-year-old couldn't be doing better after moving with their two kids to New York City and starting the next chapter of her life.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson recovered quickly brandon blackstock divorce no regrets
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson moved on from her divorce from Brandon Blackstock 'quickly.'

"She is doing really well," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Clarkson. "She is happy that she left L.A. for N.Y. She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom."

The "Stronger" singer welcomed her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, with Blackstock before filing for divorce in June 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson recovered quickly brandon blackstock divorce no regrets
Source: MEGA

The former spouses share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"Although she loves working, the kids are her world," the insider noted of the award-winning artist — who relocated The Kelly Clarkson Show to the Big Apple last year after feeling the need to ditch Hollywood.

As a mom, "she is very hands-on and fun," the confidante continued

Article continues below advertisement

"The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets," the source concluded of her drawn-out split from Blackstock, who she continues to battle in court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clarkson filed a cross-complaint against Blackstock earlier this month amid an ongoing lawsuit over unpaid commissions.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson recovered quickly brandon blackstock divorce no regrets
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson recently brought her son, Remington, 7, to the Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

The former flames' legal battle first erupted after their 2020 split, when the music executive sued Clarkson and claimed she owed him a whopping $1.4 million for scoring her a gig on The Voice and landing the country star's talk show a time slot at NBC.

At the time, Blackstock was her manager — a role in which he earned 15 percent commissions on her gross pay through his father's company Starstruck Management.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the lawsuit, Clarkson argued in court that her ex-husband was never a licensed talent agent, meaning he defrauded and overcharged her based on the guidelines of a role he did not legally have.

The "Underneath the Tree" hitmaker's petition prompted the court to pause the lawsuit until the labor commission could reach an official determination.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson recovered quickly brandon blackstock divorce no regrets
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson has primary custody of her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7.

Article continues below advertisement

The labor commission ultimately sided with Clarkson and ordered Blackstock to pay her $2.6 million in commissions.

Clarkson's latest cross-complaint claimed: "Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, as alleged hereinabove, including the violations of Sections 1700, et seq. of the California Labor Code, the alleged Agreement, and all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

People spoke to a source for an update about Clarkson.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.