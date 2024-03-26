Kelly Clarkson 'Recovered Quickly' After 'Difficult' Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: She 'Has No Regrets'
Kelly Clarkson is thriving ever since Brandon Blackstock has been gone.
Recently marking the two-year anniversary of her bitter divorce from the talent manager being finalized in March 2022, the 41-year-old couldn't be doing better after moving with their two kids to New York City and starting the next chapter of her life.
"She is doing really well," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Clarkson. "She is happy that she left L.A. for N.Y. She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom."
The "Stronger" singer welcomed her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, with Blackstock before filing for divorce in June 2020.
"Although she loves working, the kids are her world," the insider noted of the award-winning artist — who relocated The Kelly Clarkson Show to the Big Apple last year after feeling the need to ditch Hollywood.
As a mom, "she is very hands-on and fun," the confidante continued
"The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets," the source concluded of her drawn-out split from Blackstock, who she continues to battle in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clarkson filed a cross-complaint against Blackstock earlier this month amid an ongoing lawsuit over unpaid commissions.
The former flames' legal battle first erupted after their 2020 split, when the music executive sued Clarkson and claimed she owed him a whopping $1.4 million for scoring her a gig on The Voice and landing the country star's talk show a time slot at NBC.
At the time, Blackstock was her manager — a role in which he earned 15 percent commissions on her gross pay through his father's company Starstruck Management.
In response to the lawsuit, Clarkson argued in court that her ex-husband was never a licensed talent agent, meaning he defrauded and overcharged her based on the guidelines of a role he did not legally have.
The "Underneath the Tree" hitmaker's petition prompted the court to pause the lawsuit until the labor commission could reach an official determination.
The labor commission ultimately sided with Clarkson and ordered Blackstock to pay her $2.6 million in commissions.
Clarkson's latest cross-complaint claimed: "Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, as alleged hereinabove, including the violations of Sections 1700, et seq. of the California Labor Code, the alleged Agreement, and all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith."
People spoke to a source for an update about Clarkson.