Kelly Clarkson's Staffers Claim Talk Show Environment is 'Traumatizing to Their Mental Health'
Kelly Clarkson is a beloved talk show host known by fans for being fun and down to earth — but according to former employees who worked behind the scenes on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has "no clue" how toxic the production environment actually is.
"NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker," a source who used to work for the hit chat fest spilled to an outlet, further clarifying that the network and the show's executive producer are actively keeping how "unhappy her staff is" from Clarkson.
A second staffer shared, "I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’"
Staff members who used to work on the show called it "traumatizing to their mental health," and shockingly revealed that their salaries were so low that they were forced to take other jobs, including working as dog walkers, delivery drivers and babysitters to help pay the bills on their off hours.
The ex employees elaborated that they had gone to the HR department with their struggles, but they didn't receive any help. They also pointed the finger at executive producer Alex Duda, who allegedly doesn't allow the "Because of You" singer to hear about any of her staffers' complaints.
"Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," one ex employee said.
"I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus," they added. "The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."
"I think Alex Duda’s a monster," a former employee also declared. "I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on."
The former staffers spoke with Rolling Stone about the allegedly "traumatizing" work conditions.