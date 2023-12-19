OK Magazine
Kelly Clarkson Awkwardly Redirects Conversation After Jason Momoa Shows Off His NSFW Moves

By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Jason Momoa has Kelly Clarkson frazzled!

On the Monday, December 18, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum, 41, appeared a bit uncomfortable when the actor, 44, demonstrated how CGI was used in Aquaman and the Last Kingdom.

During their sit down, the Baywatch star pretended to sit on a saddle while gyrating atop an invisible animal, which he explained was later CGI'd into the film.

"What training was that for?" a stunned Clarkson asked about Momoa's suggestive moves.

"That's how you go faster. So if you want the animal to go faster, you've gotta really go [moves his body] ..." he explained while continuing to shake his hips. "If you wanna slow it down, you've gotta….[sensually rocks hips] 'Cause there's no steering wheel!'"

The chart-topper quickly took the conversation in another direction, adding, "So, there was a really awesome Aquaman suit in this one. I like this one!"

"Did you like that transition for daytime? Look, I didn't know how to segue," she joked with the Game of Thrones actor about the awkward moment.

In another part of their chat, Momoa spoke about going through a profound loss while filming Aquaman 2, which is something Clarkson could relate to. "Man, that's the hardest when you have to show up for work and you're going through something that's just so hard to compartmentalize," she empathized.

"Tell me about it," the See star — who split from estranged wife Lisa Bonet in January 2022 — told Clarkson.

"Yeah, it's not fun. I wouldn't know anything about it," the television host — whose divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized in March 2022 — sarcastically noted. "All of us, we all have to show up at work and you just have to smile!"

Despite the heartache, both Momoa and Clarkson seem to be on a positive road — especially the "Miss Independent" singer, as she's thriving in NYC after leaving Los Angeles.

"Emotionally, I'm better. I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others. You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long," she said in a recent interview about her East Coast transition. "I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change."

