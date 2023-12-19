Kelly Clarkson Awkwardly Redirects Conversation After Jason Momoa Shows Off His NSFW Moves

During their sit down, the Baywatch star pretended to sit on a saddle while gyrating atop an invisible animal, which he explained was later CGI'd into the film.

"What training was that for?" a stunned Clarkson asked about Momoa's suggestive moves.

"That's how you go faster. So if you want the animal to go faster, you've gotta really go [moves his body] ..." he explained while continuing to shake his hips. "If you wanna slow it down, you've gotta….[sensually rocks hips] 'Cause there's no steering wheel!'"