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Kelly Clarkson Jokes She's 'So Glad' to Be Single 4 Years After Divorce From Late Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

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Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson divorced ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2022 after nine years of marriage.

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July 25 2026, Updated 5:51 p.m. ET

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Kelly Clarkson is single and not ready to mingle.

The pop music icon, 44, shared during her Friday, July 24, show at Las Vegas' Caesar’s Palace why she's happy to truly be "Miss Independent" and stay unattached for a while.

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image of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is currently undertaking her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace.

“People are like, ‘Oh, why are you single?’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good,’” Clarkson said to the crowd during her residency.

She continued: “And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone.’”

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Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Died in August 2025

image of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson shared two kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“You know what’s not happening in my house?” the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner joked. “That s---.”

“If you are in a relationship, the hardest part is just keeping that fire alive and still dating,” she went on. "And like still making it feel magical and not monotonous.”

Clarkson was married to late music manager Brandon Blackstock from 2013 until 2022, and they shared kids River, 12, and Remington, 10, together.

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image of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is ending her talk show later this year.

Blackstock died due to melanoma in August 2025 at the age of 48.

The "Miss Independent" singer has been very private about her love life and recently opened up about focusing on her kids following their father's passing.

"[My children] are at that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles," she said during a YouTube Q&A uploaded on January 10. "There's been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Will Wrap Up Later This Year After 7 Seasons

image of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock died in August 2025.

"It's my two dogs, my two kids and me," she went on. "It's a lot. It's been really special, though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day."

The From Justin to Kelly actress is also ending her eponymous NBC talk show later this year after seven seasons on the air. Clarkson appeared on the Today show back in February and revealed why she decided to take a step back from the series.

“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” she said. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now, so I think … it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life with how it is precious, too.”

“I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s quitting,’ but I still have other jobs. I’m still doing stuff,” she added. “There’s just too much on the plate. I was like, ‘You know what, It’s time to kinda pull back.’ It’s amazing, that’s what was really hard [because] the crew’s been incredible."

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