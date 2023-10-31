Kelly Clarkson's Vampire Halloween Costume Nearly Leaves Fans Speechless: 'She Looks Incredible!'
Kelly Clarkson looked spooky good this Halloween!
On Tuesday, October 31, the 41-year-old dressed up as a vampire for a special themed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
In a video shared to the talk show's Instagram account, Clarkson brought viewers behind the scenes as she provided a sneak peek of her makeup look before walking out onto the stage to start the show.
“I love Halloween," the "Stronger" singer declared while speaking to the camera in brown overalls and a maroon long-sleeved sweater.
"We're doing 'Vampire,' which I love that song by Olivia Rodrigo," she continued, revealing the surprise tune she'd be performing during the episode. "So that’s going to be our thing. And I am rock and roll star vampire. That’s what we’re doing. So I’m excited."
By the end of the clip, Clarkson had switched into a black long-sleeved dress and even topped off her costume with a set of fake vampire teeth.
"#HappyHalloween! Put your fangs on for today's show and tune in for an extra special #Kellyoke! 🧛♀️," the caption of the post read.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the upload to express their jaw-dropped reactions to Clarkson's stunning Halloween ensemble.
"Wow she looks great," one supporter wrote, as another added, "GODDDDDDDD I'm so obsessed."
"She looks incredible! 🧛♀️❤️🔥🦋💖," a third admirer penned, while a fourth gushed: "Looove these behind the scenes videos! Really looking forward to this Halloween episode! KC & the band look incredible! Thanks so much for sharing🤩🙌🏼."
Clarkson's praised appearance comes after a source revealed the secret behind her roughly 40-pound weight loss.
"She feels amazing," the insider recently expressed, noting, "she’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine."
Back in July, Clarkson had reached a 15-pound milestone in her weight loss journey, though she reportedly had 35 more pounds to shed in order to reach her goal by the end of the year, meaning she's just 10 pounds away from hitting the number she desires.
"[Clarkson is] finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," a separate source informed RadarOnline.com at the time. "She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein."
As the "Because Of You" vocalist's slimmed figure became noticeable, social media users were quick to assume she'd been using Ozempic or a similar weight-loss enhancing drug in order to do so, however, the first source sternly insisted she's not.