'Snatched' Kelly Clarkson Praised for 'Working on Herself' as Star Flaunts Slim Figure in New Video
Skinny mini!
On Saturday, October 7, Kelly Clarkson shared a clip to Instagram promoting an upcoming charity event.
“Join me at Audacy’s @WeCanSurvive only one week away!” she penned alongside the clip of herself in brown corduroy overalls and a white and blue T-shirt.
In response to the video, fans raved over how stunning the singer looked, particularly pointing out the fact that she appeared to have lost some weight.
“The AUDACITY to look that good in corduroy overalls 🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote, while another said, “Ok Kelly getting her s--- back, you are looking amazing.”
A third added, “Kelly I love your new look, working on ❤️yourself 🏋️♀️,” while a fourth gushed, “GIRL YOU ARE SNATCHED.”
One person even claimed, “I'm jealous!! You look awesome!!”
Other users commented their frustration with fans who left remarks regarding the songstress’ body.
“Can we stop boiling down women to their weight? Literally every time a woman loses weight all anyone talks about is how good they look. You aren’t complimenting her. You are letting her know she didn’t look good enough before,” one person said.
“I hate that people are always commenting on other people’s bodies. Even if there’s good intentions. I’m glad she’s healthy and happy,” another pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson showed off her slim figure after she discussed her single status in a recent interview.
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," the 41-year-old, who divorced ex Brandon Blackstock in 2021, noted. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."
The talk show host — who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, with Blackstock — went on to say, "In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things."
"Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do," she added.
Additionally, the pop sensation recently released her latest album, Chemistry, which she divulged is about her split.
"If you've ever been in a relationship that you know is not going well but you keep trying because you know there is magic there, there is the reason why you started in the relationship in the first place, it's hard," Clarkson stated on the Today show. "I kept trying to figure out what I was going to do and literally this song is me figuring out, 'We're both getting drowned out here,' you know? Like, 'You have to swim to shore. We're not finding each other.' So the whole song is about me basically figuring out what needed to happen for me and our family."
"So that's heavy!" she quipped.