Kelly Clarkson Laughs Off Mid-Concert Wardrobe Malfunction Before Running Backstage: Watch
Kelly Clarkson laughed off a wardrobe mishap during her latest performance.
As the star began to sing one of her tunes at a recent Minnesota show, she stopped mid-lyric and fussed with the top half of her lacy black dress, asking her band, "Am I good?"
"Wait, hold on!" the mom-of-two said as the musicians stopped playing. "Should I fix it?I think my b---- is showing."
The crowd erupted in cheers and giggles as she ran off stage to adjust her clothing. The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner eventually came back and finished up her set.
"Thank you so much! I’m sorry for the show," she quipped while wrapping up the concert. "Have a great night, y’all!"
Fans praised the American Idol alum, 41, for not taking the incident too seriously, with one person tweeting, "She is so down to earth. Funny."
"Oh bless her, glad someone told her, she coped well," said another social media user, with a third commenting, "she is so funny."
Clarkson has been having a ball as she embraces the single life after settling her nasty divorce and custody battle with ex Brandon Blackstock.
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on," she shared in a recent Instagram Live. "And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."
Though going through the split was tough — especially since the former spouses couldn't agree on child support payments for daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7 — having a close group of loved ones helped her get through it all.
"In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things," she explained of how to cope. "Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do."
The talk show host also went to therapy and began taking antidepressants.
"I looked at my therapist, and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, 'I actually had to cancel [something] the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,'" Clarkson recalled in a separate interview. "And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and all my childhood issues of whatever."
"My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy, and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever," she declared of taking medication. "I wouldn’t have made it [without it]."