'Iconic': Mother-Daughter Duo Kim Kardashian and North West Praised for Nailing 'Clueless' Halloween Costumes

Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 31 2023, Updated 11:55 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian and North West won Halloween!

The SKIMS founder, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, October 30, to share photos of herself dressed as Cher Horowitz and her eldest daughter, 10, as Dionne Marie Davenport from the 1995 film Clueless.

kimnorth
Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian and North West won Halloween with their 'Clueless' costumes.

"Clueless," Kardashian simply captioned the snap of herself as Alicia Silverstone's iconic character and West as her best friend, who was played by Stacey Dash.

"Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection 🥰 😍," one fan gushed over the mother-daughter duo.

"Omgggg iconic!!!" a second person added of their looks.

kimnorth
Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian and North West paid tribute to the 1995 film 'Clueless.'

"Absolutely nailed it🔥," a third commenter wrote.

"Best one this year!" a fourth dubbed the pair's coordinating ensembles for the holiday.

Praise on social media is rare for The Kardashians star, who is constantly being slammed for her lavish lifestyle and parenting. In fact, Kardashian recently clapped back at haters after they criticized her recent comments about being a single parent to North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

kimnorth
Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian recently fired back at haters who came for her comments about being a single parent.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

"I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say," she explained of getting backlash during a recent episode of the family's Hulu series. "Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."

During the podcast appearance, Kardashian got vulnerable about raising her children without a spouse by her side. "Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself," she admitted.

kim
Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about being a single parent on 'The Kardashians.'

"It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s---, this f------ tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?" the media mogul said.

Kardashian noted how she's vowed to be upfront and honest with her children about the unique life they lead. "I'll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that's the only way to be. And it could be things that they might not understand, and I'll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it," she said.

Source: OK!

"I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi," Kardashian noted. "So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."

