Meghan Markle 'Loves' Kelly Clarkson and 'Voted' for Her on 'American Idol,' Her Pal Abigail Spencer Reveals
Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer revealed the Duchess of Sussex is a Kelly Clarkson fan while making an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show.
To make things even better, Spencer was able to give the songstress a special message from the Suits star.
"Meg says 'hello' and that she loves you and that she voted for you on American Idol," Spencer told Clarkson.
"It worked," Clarkson cheekily replied.
Meghan has been selective about her interview opportunities, but Spencer clarified that the mom-of-two didn't know about the taping.
"This was unsolicited. She [Meghan] did not know I was coming on here. We were just chatting and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to see Kelly next week,' and she's like, 'I have a message,'" Spencer concluded.
OK! previously reported Spencer gushed over her close ties to Meghan on the "The Jess Cagle Show" podcast.
"I think there's several different things," the former soap star said when asked about Suits' resurgence. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
Aside from Meghan's demeanor, rumors began to circulate that she will return to the small screen — but as a lifestyle influencer.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Although Spencer often praises Meghan's energy, the insider wondered if the royal's personality would translate well in a more vulnerable format. The brunette beauty's podcast, "Archetypes," won several awards, but many of Meghan's peers felt as though she struggled to come across as authentic.
“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson said in an interview.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”