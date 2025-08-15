Brandon Blackstock Dating Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Was 'Icing on the Cake' in Divorce: Source
Brandon Blackstock moving on with Kelly Clarkson's former assistant was the cherry on top of heartbreak the "Stronger" singer felt after filing for divorce from the talent manager in 2020.
After an obituary for Blackstock revealed earlier this week that the late music executive had a "loving partner" in a woman named Brittney Marie Jones — who was once employed by Clarkson before working for the "Because Of You" hitmaker's ex-husband — a source spoke out about the country star's alleged feelings on the matter.
Brandon Blackstock Wasn't 'a Great Husband' to Kelly Clarkson
According to a Daily Mail source, Blackstock dating Jones was the "icing on the cake of the disappointment" Clarkson felt over her marital demise.
The insider said Blackstock "chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted," which only "added to the person he ended up being to her."
While the source praised Blackstock for being a "great father" to her and Clarkson's two kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, as well as his and ex-wife Melissa Ashworth's two children, Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, the insider admitted he wasn't "a great husband."
Kelly Clarkson 'Never' Had a 'Misunderstanding' With Brandon Blackstock's Parnter
The confidant emphasized how Clarkson "doesn't blame" Jones for any negative feelings she may have toward the pair's relationship and is hoping there is no "drama from her fanbase."
"Kelly knew that Brittney wasn’t going to be a problem with her and her kids. There was never a misunderstanding between them," said the insider.
Things Changed as Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Worsened
Though Clarkson didn't approve of the way Blackstock handled their divorce, she put matters aside as the music manager's health began to decline.
"When Brandon dealt more and more with his cancer, Kelly’s only goal was to make sure her kids were OK and to let him live his personal life any way he wanted to live it," the source explained.
Kelly Clarkson Canceled Concerts in Wake of Ex-Husband's Death
Clarkson opened up about how she had to put her work on pause in order to take care of her kids during this difficult time.
Just hours before news broke about Blackstock's death, The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to Instagram to announce the cancelation of remaining August concert dates for her Las Vegas residency because her "children's father has been ill" and she needed to "be fully present for them."
By the next morning, Blackstock's family had confirmed his death in a sorrowful statement.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the message read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."