Kelly Osbourne Reveals Boyfriend Sid Wilson 'Set Himself on Fire' in Scary Accident at Their Farm
Kelly Osbourne feels grateful that her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, is safe after undergoing a terrifying accident.
The former Fashion Police host, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 23, to reveal that the rocker, 47, was hospitalized after suffering second-degree burns on his face and arms after igniting an accidental fire at their Iowa farm.
"This is why you don’t f–- with burn piles," Osbourne said as she sat in the hospital room with Wilson and their 22-month-old son, Sidney on her lap. "He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything."
The musician took to his own social media to give his followers an update about his condition. "Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face," he confirmed. "I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms."
In another clip, Wilson revealed he would be doing his best to be back on stage for Slipknot’s next live show on September 1 in Pryor, Oklahoma. "I’m going to be alright you guys, and I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour … You guys take care of yourself, and I will take better care of myself. I’ll see you soon," he made clear.
The metal band made a statement about the turntable artist's condition. "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon," the message to fans read.
Osbourne has never shied away from showing the hurdles in her life with Wilson, whom she began dating in 2022. "This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to. It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever ever ever had and probably ever will," she said during a February episode of "The Osbournes Podcast."
"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight," said the proud mama. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do."
"So right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light," Osbourne said of Wilson. "We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names."