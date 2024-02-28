Kelly Osbourne Felt Boyfriend Sid Wilson 'Forced' Her Into Giving Their Baby His Last Name: 'We Had a Huge Fight'
While the arrival of a baby usually brings couples closer together, it nearly did the opposite for Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson.
On a recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," the Fashion Police alum disclosed to mom Sharon Osbourne and their listeners that she and her baby daddy got into a blowout argument over what their son Sidney's last name would be after Kelly gave birth in 2022.
"This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to. It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever ever ever had and probably ever will," the 39-year-old prefaced her confession.
"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight," said the mom-of-one. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do."
Kelly admitted she "can never ever ever forgive him for that, but we can move on."
Fortunately, Sid, 47, had a change of heart.
"So right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light," Kelly said of the musician. "We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names."
"We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names," Kelly stated.
"Well, it’s in his favor," Sharon, 71, pointed out of the family surname, which comes from Ozzy Osbourne, 75.
Kelly has never shied away from being known for her quirky parents, declaring in a recent interview, "I’m a f------ nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby."
"I’m proud of my parents’ achievements," the Project Runway Junior judge continued. "I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making. I go so far as to say both of them are iconic."
"It doesn’t mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities," she said of carving out her own career. "My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself."
Kelly admitted last year that she has a "new found respect for working mothers" like her own, explaining she struggled when leaving her baby for the first time to go to work.
"Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she spilled via social media. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢."