Thomas Markle Begs Daughter Meghan to Reconcile With His Grandkids in Desperate TV Interview, Says He 'Can Sue to See Them'

Thomas Markle is eager to mend fences with daughter Meghan Markle in an effort to form a relationship with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Monday, September 18, the 79-year-old joined Good Morning Britain via a video call from San Diego, Calif., where he took the interview as an opportunity to beg his daughter to consider allowing him to meet his grandkids before his debilitating health gets the best of him.