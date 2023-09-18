Thomas Markle Begs Daughter Meghan to Reconcile With His Grandkids in Desperate TV Interview, Says He 'Can Sue to See Them'
Thomas Markle is eager to mend fences with daughter Meghan Markle in an effort to form a relationship with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Monday, September 18, the 79-year-old joined Good Morning Britain via a video call from San Diego, Calif., where he took the interview as an opportunity to beg his daughter to consider allowing him to meet his grandkids before his debilitating health gets the best of him.
"I still haven't seen my grandkids and I want to see my grandkids and I think the King would like to see his grandkids as well," Thomas explained of himself and King Charles during the live broadcast, noting he hasn't seen his daughter nor Prince Harry in five years and last spoke to Meghan from the hospital days before her royal 2018 wedding.
GMB co-host Richard Madeley seemed to diss Meghan during the chat, admitting: "If that was me and I was on death’s door for quite a few weeks and months and my daughter turned her back on me, I’d be heartbroken."
Thomas agreed, expressing, "I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just me, but to the King of England as well, denying the right to see a grandchild, grandchildren."
Richard's costar Susanna Reid asked the retired television lighting director what he would say to Meghan if given the chance, to which Thomas said he would ask her to "put the past behind us and allow me to see my grandkids."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that," he noted.
"I’ve done nothing wrong, there's nothing that points to me to say that I’m a bad guy. Matter of fact, I’m a really loving father and she knows that. And there is no excuse for her to treat me this way. No excuse to treat grandparents this way as well," Thomas vented.
He continued: "I’ve always been here for her [Meghan], I still love her, I’ll love her forever. I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace, it’s been five years. She’s always been sweet and very talented. She always was [loving], I don't know about now."
Despite lacking a relationship, Thomas attempted to give his daughter fatherly advice, suggesting, "I really believe she and Harry should take the kids and go back to England and give the kids their rightful place among the royals and give the kids some exposure."
If that were to happen, Thomas thinks it would have to be Meghan's decision, as he believes "she has more of an influence on Harry than he does on her."