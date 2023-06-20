OK Magazine
Kelly Osbourne Viciously Trolls 'Whining' Prince Harry Over Confessions About His 'Mental Problems'

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne won't be throwing Prince Harry a pity party anytime soon.

The Project Runway Junior judge went on an explosive rant about the Duke of Sussex's recent revelations regarding his life behind palace walls during the Tuesday, June 20, episode of the "I've Had It" podcast.

Source: mega

Accusing Harry of "whining, whinging [and] complaining," Kelly — who dubbed the royal a "f**king t**t" — pointed out to cohosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan that the father-of-two is acting like he's the only victim in the game of life.

“[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard,’" Kelly mimicked of Harry. “Everybody’s life was f**king hard."

Source: mega

“You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope," she seethed, referring to Harry's controversial decision to wear a Nazi uniform for a Halloween party in 2005.

Kelly, 38, concluded her rant by telling Harry, also 38, to "suck it."

Kelly's remarks about the red-headed prince left the public divided, with one Instagram user weighing in to hit back at the reality star. “Gotta love it when nepo babies with no actual talents or skills have so much to say about the lives of others,” wrote the critic, with another labeling Kelly as being "on the wrong side of history.”

Added a third: "Can’t compare your problems to his losing his mom, [Princess Diana], especially the way it happened."

Meanwhile, many came to Kelly's defense, insisting the famous offspring is "allowed to have her own opinion."

Harry has been vocal about his and wife Meghan Markle's mental health struggles while working as senior members of the royal family ever since they stepped down from their positions in 2020 to start new lives in California.

From Meghan admitting she had suicidal thoughts behind palace walls to Harry detailing his"panic attacks" and anxiety since losing his mom at age 12, the couple has been very open about their hardships, often pointing fingers at Harry's family for the lack of help they offered.

Page Six reported Kelly's podcast rant.

