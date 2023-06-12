King Charles 'Frustrated' With Prince Harry for Bashing the U.K. Government During His Trial: 'It's Embarrassing for Him and Britain'
While Prince Harry is determined to get justice in his phone hacking lawsuit, an insider claimed his father, King Charles, is growing tired of his son's public bashing.
"The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going," the source spilled to a British outlet.
As OK! reported, Harry filed a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, claiming they obtained his private information unlawfully. In High Court last week, the Duke of Sussex brought up several of his family members and bashed the U.K. press repeatedly, something the monarchy found inappropriate given royals aren't supposed to offer personal opinions on certain subjects.
While the alleged phone hacking occurred years ago, it's believed Harry had no intention of filing a lawsuit until around 2018, the year he wed Meghan Markle. A second insider close to the father-of-two believes that leaving royal life behind has given Harry a new sense of freedom. which is why he felt empowered enough to tell his story.
"I think he’s been sitting in the Californian sunshine for a long time, hanging out with James Corden and has lost all the instincts on how to do this, how to conduct himself carefully, still as a member of the royal family," the source explained.
- King Charles and Prince William 'Very Wary' of Prince Harry's Testimony During Tabloid Court Appearance: Source
- Prince Harry Unlikely to See King Charles or Prince William During Upcoming London Trip as Heated Feud Continues
- 'He Has a Right to Be Annoyed': Inside King Charles' Feud With Kate Middleton — Over a Flower Show
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He’s lost the knack of what he can and can’t say and there is no one around him to say, ‘No, Harry, you can’t say that, take that bit out,’' continued the pal. "It’s embarrassing for him and for Britain, for a prince to be saying, ‘We’ve got a s*** government.'"
Harry's behavior may be why he and Meghan weren't invited to Charles' birthday parade — which would be a first.
"I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment," one source told a different publication.
Still, the couple was invited to Charles' coronation last month, though only Harry wound up coming out for the event. However, the Duke of Sussex flew back to California right after the ceremony instead of staying for the weekend-long festivties, a move that allegedly made his dad "genuninely dissapointed."
The Sunday Times reported on Charles' feelings.