Kelly Ripa Breaks Into Hysterics Over Mark Consuelos' Pixelated Crotch While Viewers Remain Divided About Married 'Live' Co-Hosts
Mark Consuelos has Kelly Ripa in stitches!
During the Tuesday, May 9, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor recalled how he accidentally pulled his leg muscle while playing soccer and needed to see a physiotherapist. As he told the story to his wife and the audience, production flashed to a photo of his doctor's visit where Consuelos was rocking a pair of very short shorts that may not have been safe for daytime television.
To cover up any inappropriate visuals, the 52-year-old's crotch was completely pixelated — leaving Ripa in a fit of laughter. “Are you crying?” Consuelos asked the blonde beauty while she continued to break into hysterics.
“No, I’m laughing because [of] the pixelation of your crotch,” Ripa told her husband while wiping her tears with a tissue as Consuelos giggled along with her.
“They didn’t need to pixelate it but I see how everybody gets a little uproar if it’s tight shirts, so I figured I might, just to play it safe,” he quipped to the show's editors.
As the married duo continue their gig as morning show co-hosts after Ryan Seacrest's departure, viewers have been mostly divided over the change.
"Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," one viewer commented on Twitter of the pair exhibiting too much PDA during their first taping. "Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment..." a second person noted of their on-screen dynamic.
Other fans were loving their banter, with a third user adding, "I don't know why so many people hate Kelly and Mark. I love Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos."
Even their famous pal Andy Cohen stepped in to defend the success of their show. "This is a national show that gets, I think, like 5 million viewers a day," the Bravo boss said in response to the criticism during his Andy Cohen Live! radio show. "It's the No. 1 morning show."