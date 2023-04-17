Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Trolled For Excessive PDA During First Episode As 'Live!' Co-Hosts: 'The Last Time I Watch'
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are apparently having a tough time when it comes to separating business and pleasure.
On Monday, April 17, the pair made their debut as co-hosts of Live! With Kelly and Mark, but fans were peeved that the two expressed a little too much PDA when the cameras were rolling.
"Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," one Twitter user quipped, while another complained, "Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment.."
"This the WORST decision. Horrible cohosts," a third wrote on social media. "There was no one else who could cohost with @KellyRipa ??? Please change this."
It's not surprising to hear that the couple, both 52, didn't shy away from expressing their love, as they've always been very open about their love life, most recently dishing on their "ludicrous sex rituals" they had over FaceTime when the Riverdale actor was away traveling.
The blonde beauty admitted their candidness has grossed out their three children, though that hasn't stopped them from posting provocative pictures on Instagram.
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Admit Their Kids Have The Racy Couple Blocked On Social Media After Getting Candid About Intimacy
- Ryan Seacrest Tears Up During Last Show Of 'Live!' As Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Supports Him In The Audience
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Won't Air All Their Dirty Laundry While Hosting 'Live!', But They're Not 'Afraid' To Discuss Tough Topics
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm pretty sure they've blocked us," Ripa quipped of her kids in a recent interview. "When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,' I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can."
And though their daughter Lola, 21, was in the audience for her famous folks' first day of Live!, the Ed alum insisted their offspring aren't too interested in their careers.
"They don't really pay attention to what we're doing," she confessed. "They're just happy that mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they've left the house."
Ripa and Consuelos also shares sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20.