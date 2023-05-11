Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Home Invaded by NYC Fire Department in the Middle of the Night
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a rude awakening on Wednesday, May 10, as their home's fire alarms started blaring at 2 in the morning. The couple detailed the ordeal on Live with Kelly and Mark, explaining they were "a little tired" because of the incident.
As the alarms rang out, the "disoriented" Riverdale actor tried to shut them off with a code, but since he couldn't remember it, the "fire department came."
When help arrived, the dad-of-three, 52, felt a bit intimidated, as the actress, also, 52, noted they were "real men. New York's bravest."
Their two younger kids, son Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21, were home at the time, with the latter documenting the situation on Instagram. Eventually, the firemen were able to disable all the blaring alarms except for one.
"[The fireman] gets up there, turns it, pulls it out, it stops – thankfully it stops. He looks at it he goes, 'it expired April 2023,'" said the actor.
The bubbly blonde took a look at the device and was confused since she didn't see a date written out, but after the man insisted it was there, she took out her glasses to inspect it again — but still couldn't make out the fine print.
"That's a separate issue," she quipped.
The duo admitted they were a bit embarrassed, recalling, "you sort of see the disappointment on the faces of everyone. We feel like we’ve let them down because there is no fire, there’s not even smoke."
The co-hosts also said the situation made them feel a bit old since firefighters these days are now the ages of their kids.
"So it's a good reminder — check your batteries. Check your CO2 alarms," Consuelos told the audience. "Thank god for these guys. Within two-and-a-half minutes, they were at our house."
The Wednesday episode of Live was clearly taped that same day, though as OK! previously shared, insiders claimed the TV stars were pre-recording episodes nearly two months prior to the air date. The reveal is just one thing that's been rubbing viewers the wrong way, as some have been put off by the spouses' onscreen PDA.
Nonetheless, ratings are still as good as ever.