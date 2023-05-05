Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Ripped by Fans for Recording 'Live' Episodes 2 Months in Advance: 'It's All Fake!'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are continuing to take the heat over their new Live With Kelly and Mark cohosting gig.
Countless fans had already aired out their issues with the spouses' onscreen dynamic and PDA, so when it was reported that the duo was pre-taping their episodes two months ahead of time instead of being live, people were understandably upset.
"Maybe they should change the title if it's no longer live. The Kelly & Mark Show ... or is it even worth trying since it will be circling the drain before long," one Twitter user complained, while another noted, "Your ‘LIVE w Kelly & Mark’ program has already started off its 1st week as a BIG Fail!! Only 3 real live shows last week & started off this Monday with a recorded show!! It’s all FAKE !!"
"SOMEONE PLEASE TAKE US OUT OF OUR MISERY AND CANCEL THIS SHOW ONCE AND FOR ALL. KELLY & MARK ARE LAZY AND PATHETIC ALWAYS TALKING ABOUT THEIR SEX LIVES AND BORING TOPICS," a third user exclaimed. "IT'S EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE TO WATCH. NOT TO MENTION SOME SHOWS AREN'T EVEN LIVE."
"What kind of b******* is it that Live w/ Kelly & Mark saying it was previously recorded..." wrote another viewer.
The report about the show being filmed several weeks before its air date pointed out that the parents-of-three, both 52, purposely avoid discussing current events so viewers wouldn't realize the delay.
"The opening monologue for the pre-recorded episodes is very general, like, discussing relationships and Mark and Kelly’s marriage and life with the kids," an insider explained an outlet. "They did not touch on big news stories, such as Jerry Springer's death, which broke in the middle of taping on April 27."
As OK! reported, the pair's mounting backlash appears to be taking a toll, as even though ratings aren't low, a source claimed there's little interest for people to attend tapings in New York City.
"There was a very small line waiting to get into the studio. Security had to pull people from the streets who didn't have tickets to fill spots," the source shared. "A crew member also asked audience members from the morning taping to stick around for the pre-tape that began shortly after."