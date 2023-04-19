Mark Consuelos Speaks Out After Horrible Reviews On His First 'Live' Episode With Kelly Ripa
Contrary to what viewers thought about the first episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the new co-host felt the taping went better than his wildest dreams.
"This show today truly felt like home," Mark Consuelos gushed in a new interview after he and wife Kelly Ripa made their debut as co-hosts on Monday, April 17. "I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right."
The soap star, 52, explained that he and Ripa have “always” felt at “ease” when they are together, adding that he feels “lucky we get to do that daily” as co-hosts.
"I can’t wait to see where we can go from here," the proud new host enthused.
Ripa, also 52, then took a moment to applaud her hubby on a job well done, telling the news outlet that the father of her children did “amazing” and “better than [she] ever thought” possible.
"He’s a natural, and I have a good feeling this is going to be great for a while," the mother-of-three praised.
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Trolled For Excessive PDA During First Episode As 'Live!' Co-Hosts: 'The Last Time I Watch'
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Admit Their Kids Have The Racy Couple Blocked On Social Media After Getting Candid About Intimacy
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Won't Air All Their Dirty Laundry While Hosting 'Live!', But They're Not 'Afraid' To Discuss Tough Topics
Though the couple did receive some applause after their first episode together, many viewers weren't fans of the way the power couple interacted. Whether it had to do with their apparent "fake banter" or over-the-top PDA, critics were quick to express their upset with the change-up following ’s exit last Friday, April 14.
“Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END,” quipped one hater, while another complained: "Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment.."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This the WORST decision. Horrible cohosts," a third social media declared. "There was no one else who could cohost with @KellyRipa ??? Please change this."
News of Consuelos replacing the American Idol host came as Seacrest announced he was leaving his coveted seat in early February. Immediately after the news hit headlines, devoted viewers expressed their outrage over Ripa's husband joining her, with one noting of the very PDA couple: "Kelly & Mark are ok as a married couple off screen, but I can't stomach them being hosts together."