Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Put Nasty 'Live!' Backlash Aside to Celebrate Daughter Lola's College Graduation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are putting the drama surrounding their careers as cohosts to the side so they can focus their attention on celebrating their daughter, Lola.
The proud parents celebrated their offspring graduating from New York University (NYU) on Wednesday, May 17, with Ripa taking to Instagram to share a sweet video collage of the festivities.
"Lola Gets! 🎓" the long-time Live! host captioned the moments captured at the ceremony that was set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."
"#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩🎓 🎉," Ripa proudly concluded.
Lola's doting dad also shared the montage on Instagram, writing alongside his upload: "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"
The heartwarming montage includes the 21-year-old posing in front of silver 2023 balloons, smiling in her cap and gown, and celebrating the milestone moments with her friends.
Ripa and Consuelos are also seen kissing their daughter on the cheek and posing together as a family with their 25-year-old son, Michael. The couple also shares son Joaquin, 20.
Once the husband and wife are done celebrating their daughter, they will return to their jobs as cohosts of Live with Kelly and Mark — and the drama that comes with the new gig.
Ripa and Consuelos have been taking the heat ever since it was announced earlier this year that the handsome hunk would be replacing Ryan Seacrest as host. Knowing that this meant their constant online PDA would be transferred to the small screen, many fans of the show spoke out in opposition of the hiring decision.
Since making their debut as cohosts in mid April, Ripa and Consuelos have faced backlash for airing out their marital dirty laundry on-air to pre-taping episodes and everything in between.
"Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," one disturbed fan expressed via social media, with another complaining: "This the WORST decision. Horrible cohosts. There was no one else who could cohost with @KellyRipa ??? Please change this."
Live! fans can luckily breathe a sigh of relief knowing Seacrest will be making a brief return to the show following his six-season run. OK! reported that the American Idol host will make a guest appearance on the Thursday, May 18, episode of the show.