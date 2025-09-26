Kelly Ripa Hilariously Mistakes Jimmy Fallon for His Daughter Winnie, 12, on 'Live': 'Look at Her Go!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Fallon likely didn't expect to be humbled by Kelly Ripa on a Friday morning. The famed comedian appeared for an interview on the September 26 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, where Ripa hilariously mistook Jimmy for his 12-year-old daughter, Winnie, while discussing special moments the dad-of-two recently spent with his kids. The Tonight Show host was opening up about some "bonding time" he had with his eldest child when Ripa accidentally referred to a photo of Jimmy as if it was Winnie.

"You take father and daughter trips?" Mark asked the late-night television host, as Jimmy explained: "Someone told me to do this. They said, 'Take a day where you just take one daughter and you guys have a little bonding time.'" While he took his younger daughter, Frances "Franny," to Mount Vernon to see George Washington's house in Virginia because she loves Hamilton, Jimmy and Winnie went to Mohonk Mountain House in Upstate New York. "She wanted to go rock climbing, which is not my thing," Jimmy admitted, as a photo flashed on the screen of him climbing up the side of a cliff while wearing a helmet and attached to a harness.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa thought a photo of Jimmy Fallon rock climbing was his daughter Winnie, 12.

"Oh my gosh! Look at her go!" Kelly interrupted after seeing the picture, as she thought Winnie was the one on the screen. Jimmy was quick to correct Kelly, noting, "No, that's me," which prompted roars of laughter from the audience. "What do you mean, 'look at her go?' That's her!" Jimmy exclaimed after the Live broadcast transitioned into a photo of Winnie climbing up the mountain. Chiming in to the funny conversation, Mark teased: "You have very nice legs, Jimmy!"

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Jimmy Fallon took his daughter Winnie rock climbing for 'bonding time.'

A selfie of the doting dad and Winnie wearing similar striped shirts from the fun-filled day then played on the screen before producers backtracked and aired the image of Jimmy again. "I'm a 51-year-old man! Get that picture off! I don't want to see it!" he yelled, as laughter continued to fill Live's studio in New York City. Continuing to defend himself, the Saturday Night Live alum mentioned, "I don't shave my legs. I have hair," before a defeated expression spread across his face.

Jimmy Fallon Would Love to Interview the New 'American Pope'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa caused loads of laughter after mistaking Jimmy Fallon for his daughter.

Elsewhere during his interview with Kelly and Mark, Jimmy was asked about who his dream interview guest would be. "Is there someone who you haven't interviewed yet, who you'd like to?" the Riverdale actor asked the beloved TV host. After giving it some brief thought, Jimmy declared: "The new pope, maybe?"

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Jimmy Fallon said he'd love to interview 'the new pope.'