Kelly Ripa Named the 'Poster Girl for TMI' After Revealing the 'Greatest Benefits of Menopause'

“I love not getting my period,” the mother-of-three gushed. “There I said it. I don’t mind it at all. I think it’s one of the greatest benefits of menopause.”

Ripa went on to note that another upside of menopause was being able to wear whatever she wanted no matter the time of month. She hilariously suggested that her first Memorial Day to Labor Day run period-free was “the summer of the white pant.” She joked that she “only” wore white bottoms, adding, “You’re able to wear white pants and not be terrified!”