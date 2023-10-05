Kelly Ripa Named the 'Poster Girl for TMI' After Revealing the 'Greatest Benefits of Menopause'
Did Kelly Ripa say too much?
On the Wednesday, October 4, episode of her "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast, Ripa, 53, candidly spoke with hormone specialist Dr. Erika Schwartz about her experience with menopause.
“I love not getting my period,” the mother-of-three gushed. “There I said it. I don’t mind it at all. I think it’s one of the greatest benefits of menopause.”
Ripa went on to note that another upside of menopause was being able to wear whatever she wanted no matter the time of month. She hilariously suggested that her first Memorial Day to Labor Day run period-free was “the summer of the white pant.” She joked that she “only” wore white bottoms, adding, “You’re able to wear white pants and not be terrified!”
The daytime talk show host explained she became connected to Dr. Schwartz through an anonymous “famous person.”
“One day when I could barely sit up, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me,’” Ripa stated, to which the confidant said, “‘You’re probably perimenopausal,’ and I was like, ‘No, I get my period constantly.'”
“She was like, ‘Yeah, that’s perimenopause,'” Ripa noted.
The Live With Kelly and Mark star then praised her guest for all the help she gave Ripa through menopause.
“I think if I didn’t have you, I don’t know what I would be like right now,” she said.
While Ripa was happy to divulge the intimate details of her experience, many slammed the star for her comments.
“She is the poster girl for TMI!” one user penned, while another wrote, “Alrighty then.”
However, this was not the first time Ripa opened up about menopause publicly, as she mentioned it in 2022 when she thought she was pregnant with her fourth child in 2020.
“I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then [my husband] Mark [Consuelos] sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’” she shared. “He really had to walk on eggshells here [by explaining to me that I was probably going through menopause].”
As OK! previously reported, Ripa is well known for oversharing details about her personal life. Most recently, on the Friday, September 29, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, she described her chest to viewers, saying she doesn’t have "actual b------."
"Now when you have bras that are essentially just pecks that you're just trying to attach a microphone to — which is what I’ve got going on here — I wash my bras as I would an undershirt, let’s say, which is every wear," she said of her bra washing routine.
"What I have — and I say this with pride — are nipples that have nursed three kids and now need to be rolled up and tucked into this thing I use to hold my mic on my back," she added.