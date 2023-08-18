Does Mark Consuelos Earn as Much as Wife Kelly Ripa? Details on the Actor's Net Worth
Mark Consuelos may have started out in Hollywood as a soap opera star, but over the years, he's turned himself into a bonafide TV actor and popular media personality.
The dad-of-three's net worth currently stands at around $40 million, an amount that's sure to increase now that he's become the permanent co-host of Live with his wife, Kelly Ripa.
Consuelos earned his breakout role on All My Children in 1995 — and the set is where he met Ripa!
Though their exact salaries for the series aren't known, the blonde beauty once told Variety, "He was paid far more than I was paid [on AMC]. Always. And he started years after I started. It wasn’t until I got what we call my ‘fancy job’ [on Live!] that I started actually earning more money than him."
Over the past two decades, he's nabbed several other gigs, such as stints on Queen of the South, but his most well-known role of the last several years comes via Riverdale.
At the moment, he's starred in over 70 episodes of the popular teen drama.
In mid-April, the Hollywood hunk took over for Ryan Seacrest as Ripa's Live co-host, though some viewers have complained about the spouses onscreen dynamic due to their flirting and TMI stories.
Though an insider claimed the duo found the negative reactions "irritating," they were still able to brush off the criticism.
"Kelly’s been through this before — with every new co-host!" the source claimed. "If it wasn’t Mark — say it was [Ripa's pal] Andy Cohen — it would be the same exact story."
Added the insider, "Joel McHale [a fill-in co-host] once had to carry Kelly upside down for an obstacle race and her head was at his rear end and her arms were wrapped around his waist — can you imagine the faux outrage if Mark had to do that?"
Consuelos and Ripa have also made big bucks due to their real estate portfolio, as in 2015, they reportedly sold their SoHo apartment in Manhattan for a whopping $20 million.
It was claimed they then bought a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side.