Does Mark Consuelos Earn as Much as Wife Kelly Ripa? Details on the Actor's Net Worth

Consuelos earned his breakout role on All My Children in 1995 — and the set is where he met Ripa!

Though their exact salaries for the series aren't known, the blonde beauty once told Variety, "He was paid far more than I was paid [on AMC]. Always. And he started years after I started. It wasn’t until I got what we call my ‘fancy job’ [on Live!] that I started actually earning more money than him."