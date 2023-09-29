'Plain Nasty': Kelly Ripa Faces Backlash for Ranting About Her 'Flat Chest' During 'Live'
Nothing new here! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are being ripped apart by social media users for once again discussing explicit details of their lives during their television talk show.
During the Friday, September 29, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 52-year-old provided viewers a detailed description about her small chest size, joking she doesn't have "actual b------."
The NSFW chat began during a discussion about how frequently a woman should be washing their bras, prompting Ripa to admit her undergarments have "nothing exotic going on."
"Now when you have bras that are essentially just pecks that you're just trying to attach a microphone to — which is what I’ve got going on here — I wash my bras as I would an undershirt, let’s say, which is every wear," Ripa explained of her bra washing routine, noting she doesn't need to be too careful since she doesn't wear "fancy lace" ones regularly.
"There’s no underwire, there’s no support mechanism that one might need, say, if they had actual b------," the blonde television personality quipped.
"What I have — and I say this with pride — are nipples that have nursed three kids and now need to be rolled up and tucked into this thing I use to hold my mic on my back," Ripa joked in reference to the co-hosts' children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.
The mom-of-three kept joking about the matter, stating if she "didn't have to wear a microphone, chances are this would be a very National Geographic type."
Ripa's rant about her chest size left Consuelos at a loss for words, causing his wife to ask, "you OK? Are you feeling lightheaded?"
"No, I kind of floated away there for a little bit," the Riverdale actor comically said, seemingly daydreaming about his wife of 27 years going topless.
Aware of what might have been going on in Consuelos' mind, Ripa humorously reassured fans that he had "not seen me without a bra" in quite some time, though if the rare instance occurred, it was "very carefully orchestrated."
"It’s much worse than you think," Ripa said of her tiny top-half, though Consuelos romantically reminded her that he finds all parts of her body to be "perfect."
After the intimate conversation happened on live television, annoyed viewers took to social media begging the husband and wife to stop incessantly talking about the TMI details of their lives.
"I wish she would stop talking about her flat chest. This is not helpful to the younger generation of girls as it hurts their confidence in growing up. Cut it out Kelly!!!" one angry critic demanded, as another hater claimed, "this couple is just plain nasty, NO ONE should have to hear about her t---."