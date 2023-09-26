Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gross Out Viewers With Flirty Exchange About Their Body Parts: 'Why Would Anyone Want to Watch This?'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' flirty banter once again has viewers turning the channel.
On the Tuesday, September 26, episode of their talk show, the spouses and co-hosts discussed Naked and Afraid, a dating reality series in which single people pick a potential partner after only seeing parts of their suitors' bare body.
The parents-of-three — who met on the set of a soap opera — questioned whether that dynamic would have worked for them.
"I start here. That's where I fell in love with you," the Riverdale alum, 52, said of his wife's face. "Then you start glancing at things."
The bubbly blonde, also 52, noted that when they first met nearly three decades ago, "gravity had not had its full effect," prompting her to ask if he would've been interested after looking at her "feet, ankles, knees, thighs, private parts..."
Consuelos said he would still be in, adding, "I love all of it."
"Even the parts that aren't really apparent? Even the parts that don't really jump out at you?" quipped Ripa, referring to her top half.
"They were apparent," he replied.
The Hollywood hunk asked his wife the same question, to which she said, "Oh, I'm totally in. 100 percent in."
"Even the feet?" Consuelos asked, to which the TV star confessed, "You know what, I may not have gotten past the feet. The feet may have eliminated you. What a gift I would've given up, because, so many other gifts, but the feet are hard to look past."
Viewers were slightly grossed out at their conversation, with one person tweeting of the awkward episode, "Why would anyone want to watch that?"
"No one cares!" said another. "That show needs to be canceled, it is time!"
As OK! reported, when the spouses began hosting Live earlier this year after Ryan Seacrest stepped down, some viewers immediately complained at their constant PDA.
It was also reported that the show wasn't receiving great reviews, though their pal Andy Cohen noted that ratings proved otherwise. "This is a national show that gets, I think, like 5 million viewers a day," he noted. "It's the No. 1 morning show."
Consuelos is Ripa's fourth — and favorite — co-host, as she also worked alongside Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan.
"I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark," she revealed in a recent interview when asked if she feels ready to take a step back from the camera.
The actress has been on Live since 2001.