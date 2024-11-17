Who Is Kelly Stafford? Meet the WAG Who Spoke Out About Taylor Swift
Kelly Stafford Is a Registered Nurse
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is a registered nurse. She studied nursing at the University of Georgia and passed the exam in 2014.
She Is a Podcaster
In September 2021, Kelly launched her podcast, "The Morning After," which she hosted alone for two years before Hank Winchester joined as a co-host.
She Is Chad Hall's Sister
Kelly has two siblings: Jenny Hall and former NFL wide receiver Chad Hall.
Chad, 38, played with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles before starting his work as a wide receivers coach for the Buffalo Bills.
Kelly Stafford Had a Health Issue
In April 2019, Kelly confirmed she had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor that required her to undergo surgery. She revealed she started noticing symptoms while trying to show her kids how to do a front roll and twist in ballet class.
After having her vitals and blood checked, she got an MRI of her brain that later determined she had an acoustic neuroma.
"Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn't imagine being out in that waiting room," she continued in her post.
Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure to remove the tumor, which was longer than expected as her surgeon also found "an abnormal vein" in her skull during the operation.

Kelly Stafford Met Matthew Stafford in College
Matthew and Kelly first connected at the University of Georgia and began dating afterward. While they were on a break, she started seeing his teammate but later reconciled with her now-husband.
Kelly Stafford Wed Matthew in 2015
In 2015, Matthew and Kelly exchanged vows after dating for several years.
She looked back at the ceremony in an Instagram post, sharing what the moment felt like for her.
"All I see when I watch this is the man I love and how lucky I am to have a partner who is not only an incredible husband, but also a patient, loving father," she wrote alongside the clip. "I take him for granted more than I care to admit, but I believe that's marriage..not the taking your partner for granted part, but realizing when you do and working to change it. Always a work in progress."
Kelly Stafford Has 4 Kids
Matthew and Kelly are parents to their four children: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.
What Kelly Stafford Has Said About Taylor Swift
Kelly extended her list of controversial moments when she spoke about the spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before the 2024 football season began.
"I don't know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage," she said in May.
On the October 31 episode of her podcast, the WAG disclosed what pushed her to make the comment.
"I have never once said that I don't like Taylor Swift, ever. But I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs' coverage of it, actually, the NFL's coverage of this budding relationship last year. And can she do anything about that? No, she can't. You know what, it was a good business decision for the NFL, but I almost felt like it was outshining the games, and I think that's what bothered me," said Kelly, adding she probably let her negative thoughts "get the best of me."
The mom-of-four added she had been a longtime Swiftie, but Taylor's coverage affected her.
"I was like, 'Why was I feeling that way?' And it really was, I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football … or their relationship," she stated.
Kelly continued: "And I watch my husband work his a-- off and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their a------ off and all of a sudden they're like the sideshow. So that is where that kind of came from."
She ended her latest statement by expressing her gratitude for the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer as she caused an increase in female viewership in the NFL.