Who Is Kelly Stafford? Meet the WAG Who Spoke Out About Taylor Swift

In April 2019, Kelly confirmed she had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor that required her to undergo surgery. She revealed she started noticing symptoms while trying to show her kids how to do a front roll and twist in ballet class.

After having her vitals and blood checked, she got an MRI of her brain that later determined she had an acoustic neuroma.

"Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn't imagine being out in that waiting room," she continued in her post.

Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure to remove the tumor, which was longer than expected as her surgeon also found "an abnormal vein" in her skull during the operation.