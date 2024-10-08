Taylor Swift Squashes Feud Rumors by Hugging Pregnant Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes put an end to rumors of a feud as they shared a warm embrace at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.
The moment occurred as Swift made her way through Arrowhead Stadium, heading toward boyfriend Travis Kelce's VIP suite when she encountered the expectant mother in the stadium walkway.
In a brief but heartwarming interaction, the duo, who have been at the center of speculation regarding a political rift, were seen hugging, suggesting that there is no existing bad blood between the two.
This sighting also marked the first time the blonde besties have been spotted together at a game during this NFL season. Swift arrived in a chic gray plaid corset and matching skirt from Vivienne Westwood, while Mahomes, 29, stunned in a bold all-red leather jacket paired with matching pants.
Though their rumored tension was reportedly sparked by opposing political views, the pair appeared to squash any lingering doubts when Swift attended Patrick Mahomes' 29th birthday celebration on September 15.
On September 24, Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the alleged clash during a Bravo interview, offering her take on the matter.
"We do care about Taylor Swift," she said.
“No, we shouldn't give a d---,” referring to the bond between the songstress, 34, and the model.
To defend herself from public criticism, Brittany posted a message on social media regarding the issue.
“Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!" she noted.
As for the "Bejeweled" star, this marks her first appearance at one of Travis’ games after missing two consecutive matches.
Taylor has been busy preparing for her upcoming Miami concert on October 18, but it seems as though she's also nervous if she's not on Travis' home base.
“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” a source explained. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”
Taylor’s security concerns have escalated recently, particularly after she canceled her shows in Vienna due to a near-terrorist attack that almost unfolded at one of her concerts.
