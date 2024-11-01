or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > NFL
OK LogoNEWS

NFL WAG Kelly Stafford Admits She Was 'Jealous' of All the Coverage Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Received Last Football Season: 'I Let It Get the Best of Me'

Composite photo of Kelly Stafford and Taylor Swift.
Source: @kbstafford89/Instagram

Ahead of the 2024 football season, Kelly Stafford complained that she didn't 'want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.'

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift made NFL WAG Kelly Stafford green with envy.

On the Thursday, October 31, episode of “The Morning After” podcast, the wife of Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, 35, admitted jealousy contributed to her shady comment regarding the NFL’s coverage of the pop star and Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement
nfl wag kelly stafford jealous taylor swift travis kelce football
Source: @kbstafford89/Instagram

Kelly Stafford defended her comment about the pop star, saying, 'I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever.'

Article continues below advertisement

Before the 2024 football season began, Kelly said she didn’t “want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.”

Addressing her behavior on the podcast, she said, “I feel like there is just this… cloud hanging over with this Taylor Swift thing. Now, I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever.”

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-four — who shares four daughters with the quarterback — confessed she “got kind of tired” of the NFL highlighting Swift, however, she noted it isn’t the singer’s fault.

Can she do anything about that? No, she can’t,” she shared, adding, “it was a good business decision for the NFL,” though she felt it “was outshining the games.”

Article continues below advertisement
nfl wag kelly stafford jealous taylor swift travis kelce football
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship got a ton of coverage by the NFL last season.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think that’s what bothered me,” she explained. “I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me.”

Kelly then tried to walk through her thought process as to why the coverage gave her so much angst.

MORE ON:
NFL

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I was like, ‘Why was I feeling that way?’ And it really was, I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football … or their relationship,” she stated.

Kelly continued: “And I watch my husband work his a-- off and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their a------ off and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow. So that is where that kind of came from.”

Article continues below advertisement
nfl wag kelly stafford jealous taylor swift travis kelce football
Source: @kbstafford89/Instagram

Kelly Stafford acknowledged that covering Taylor Swift 'was a good business decision for the NFL.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though she responded negatively to Swift’s involvement with the NFL, Kelly insisted she’s always “loved” the blonde beauty's music.

“I was a fan of hers when she was a country star because her and I are the same age so I grew up listening to her music,” she said, noting the tunes have had a “positive” influence on her.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Kelly and Matthew took daughters Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6 and Tyler, 4, to Swift’s New Orleans concert last month.

Kelly expressed now being “so thankful” the “Cruel Summer” vocalist increased the sport’s female viewership and made her youngsters “love football more knowing that she is adjacent to it.”

Article continues below advertisement
nfl wag kelly stafford jealous taylor swift travis kelce football
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023.

“I honestly think my girls are prouder of their dad because he is playing a sport that Taylor Swift loves,” she explained. “So at the end of the day, I’m thankful for the entire thing.”

Kelly then gushed: “But that concert, holy s---,” adding that it was an “experience of a lifetime.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.