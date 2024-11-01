NFL WAG Kelly Stafford Admits She Was 'Jealous' of All the Coverage Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Received Last Football Season: 'I Let It Get the Best of Me'
Taylor Swift made NFL WAG Kelly Stafford green with envy.
On the Thursday, October 31, episode of “The Morning After” podcast, the wife of Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, 35, admitted jealousy contributed to her shady comment regarding the NFL’s coverage of the pop star and Travis Kelce.
Before the 2024 football season began, Kelly said she didn’t “want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.”
Addressing her behavior on the podcast, she said, “I feel like there is just this… cloud hanging over with this Taylor Swift thing. Now, I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever.”
The mother-of-four — who shares four daughters with the quarterback — confessed she “got kind of tired” of the NFL highlighting Swift, however, she noted it isn’t the singer’s fault.
“Can she do anything about that? No, she can’t,” she shared, adding, “it was a good business decision for the NFL,” though she felt it “was outshining the games.”
“I think that’s what bothered me,” she explained. “I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me.”
Kelly then tried to walk through her thought process as to why the coverage gave her so much angst.
“I was like, ‘Why was I feeling that way?’ And it really was, I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football … or their relationship,” she stated.
Kelly continued: “And I watch my husband work his a-- off and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their a------ off and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow. So that is where that kind of came from.”
Though she responded negatively to Swift’s involvement with the NFL, Kelly insisted she’s always “loved” the blonde beauty's music.
“I was a fan of hers when she was a country star because her and I are the same age so I grew up listening to her music,” she said, noting the tunes have had a “positive” influence on her.
In fact, Kelly and Matthew took daughters Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6 and Tyler, 4, to Swift’s New Orleans concert last month.
Kelly expressed now being “so thankful” the “Cruel Summer” vocalist increased the sport’s female viewership and made her youngsters “love football more knowing that she is adjacent to it.”
“I honestly think my girls are prouder of their dad because he is playing a sport that Taylor Swift loves,” she explained. “So at the end of the day, I’m thankful for the entire thing.”
Kelly then gushed: “But that concert, holy s---,” adding that it was an “experience of a lifetime.”