Kellyanne Conway Blasted for Saying She's 'Personally Offended' VP Kamala Harris Visited an Abortion Clinic: 'Spewing Hatred'
Kellyanne Conway made some snide remarks about VP Kamala Harris' recent trip to Minnesota, but they didn't go over well with some people on social media.
"I am personally offended — and everyone should be that Kamala Harris flew to Minnesota on Air Force 2, on taxpayer dollars to go to an abortion clinic when her boss, the president of the U.S., wouldn't dare say the word abortion in the State of the Union. Reproductive freedom, women's healthcare ... they care about women's healthcare — what about maternal mortality, what about heart disease, what about all the things ... cancer ... that are the top of the list that are really truly women's health," the 57-year-old said on Fox News. "She went to an abortion clinic today, she's the abortion czar and on taxpayer dollars. They are calling it she made history — no other VP has been to an abortion clinic. There's a reason for that, lady! It's a stupid idea."
Of course, people immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on her latest interview.
One person wrote, "Kellyanne Conway is personally offensive to most women," while another said, "I am personally offended Kellyanne Conway is still being given a platform to spew propaganda."
A third person quipped, "Loving that she admitted VP Harris made history visiting the clinic," while a fourth person wrote: "Oh, Kellyanne are you all upset and stuff? Too d--- bad."
A fifth person stated: "No, of course she isn't. Just out and about spewing hatred as always, to please who ever is still listening to her..."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time the political guru faced backlash for her remarks.
In December 2023, the former senior counselor to Donald Trump, criticized Democrats, claiming one of them gets an abortion every day.
During the interview, Conway said there's been no evidence of an insurrection after the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
"The Democrats wake up every morning, and [when] they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021, the date never changes," Conway claimed. "And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. I just described the Democratic Party in 7 seconds. That's it. That's what I see. But it's always January 6."
Needless to say, Conway was immediately ripped apart.
One user wrote, "I don’t understand why they give this woman or her husband a podium to speak from after their drama these past few years. They provide nothing to a conversation ever," while another said, "Oh look, it's 10 a.m., time to go get my daily abortion. These people are legitimately in their own realm of existence. I wish I could understand what it's like to just live in a complete fantasy your entire life."
A third user joked, "Get in the electric vehicle, losers. We're goin' aborting."