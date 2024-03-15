Kellyanne Conway Blasted for Saying She's 'Personally Offended' VP Kamala Harris Visited an Abortion Clinic: 'Spewing Hatred'

Kellyanne Conway made some snide remarks about VP Kamala Harris' recent trip to Minnesota, but they didn't go over well with some people on social media.

"I am personally offended — and everyone should be that Kamala Harris flew to Minnesota on Air Force 2, on taxpayer dollars to go to an abortion clinic when her boss, the president of the U.S., wouldn't dare say the word abortion in the State of the Union. Reproductive freedom, women's healthcare ... they care about women's healthcare — what about maternal mortality, what about heart disease, what about all the things ... cancer ... that are the top of the list that are really truly women's health," the 57-year-old said on Fox News. "She went to an abortion clinic today, she's the abortion czar and on taxpayer dollars. They are calling it she made history — no other VP has been to an abortion clinic. There's a reason for that, lady! It's a stupid idea."