Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Declares Donald Trump 'Is a Fake Republican' Who Has 'Destroyed' the 'Ideals of' the Party

kellyanne conways daughter claudia declares donald trump is a fake republican who has destroyed the pp
Source: @CLAUDIAMCONWAY/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Claudia Conway took some time to bash Donald Trump.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Claudia Conway is doing her best to make sure Donald Trump doesn't become president.

After Trump, 78, claimed Kamala Harris has become "Black" for political purposes — despite being the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants — the social media personality, 19, fired back at her mom Kellyanne Conway's old boss.

"Trump is a fake Republican. Actually, to put it best, he has completely destroyed and reframed the ideals of the Republican party. That’s why we are seeing Republican after Republican endorsing our soon-to-be first woman President," she declared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, July 31.

newest playboy bunny claudia conway most sultry snaps
Source: @CLAUDIAMCONWAY@INSTAGRAM

Claudia Conway hit back at Donald Trump on X.

Of course, people applauded Claudia for speaking out. One person wrote, "So true! He's really an enemy of the Republican Party," while another said, "He's also a fake Christian."

A third person added, "Very good point and something I am trying to be conscious of in my fight and posts. This is not a battle against Republicans but rather the coup/cult of Trumptards which highjacked the party."

donald trump wild conspiracy theory fbi involved assassination attempt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Kamala Harris isn't 'Black.'

As OK! previously reported, Claudia hasn't been shy about making her stance on Donald known.

After her mom praised Donald, for being "resilient and a fighter" following his hush money trial, Claudia wrote, "I think you forgot to add 'felon.'"

MORE ON:
Kellyanne Conway
kellyanne conway accused lying
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway used to work for Donald Trump.

Many users praised Claudia for having common sense.

One user wrote, "When your teenage daughter has more wisdom than you, maybe you should reevaluate your life choices."

Another shared the post, adding, "They Conways are probably the most well-known story, but thousands if not millions of American families have been ripped apart due to a completely horrible and pathetic man, along with his enablers in Congress and propaganda networks!"

claudia conway
Source: @CLAUDIAMCONWAY/INSTAGRAM

Claudia Conway doesn't agree with her mother's politics.

Kellyanne has been thrown under the bus recently, as source claim she is leaking information about Donald's VP pick, J.D. Vance, to the public.

Kellyanne previously admitted she wanted Donald to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, 53, but denied speaking ill of J.D.

She said: “When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of JD Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out. I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people ... I’m not anti-Vance. I was pro-Rubio.”

