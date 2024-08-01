Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Declares Donald Trump 'Is a Fake Republican' Who Has 'Destroyed' the 'Ideals of' the Party

Claudia Conway is doing her best to make sure Donald Trump doesn't become president.

After Trump, 78, claimed Kamala Harris has become "Black" for political purposes — despite being the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants — the social media personality, 19, fired back at her mom Kellyanne Conway's old boss.

"Trump is a fake Republican. Actually, to put it best, he has completely destroyed and reframed the ideals of the Republican party. That’s why we are seeing Republican after Republican endorsing our soon-to-be first woman President," she declared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, July 31.