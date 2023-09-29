'She's Raised Me': Kellyanne Conway Praises Daughter Claudia for Her 'Independent Spirit' and 'Entrepreneurial' Attitude After Estrangement
Kellyanne Conway only has great things to say about daughter Claudia Conway!
On Wednesday, September 27, while being interviewed at the Ronald Reagan presidential Library in California, the mother-of-four gushed over her daughter despite their relationship's rocky past.
When asked about the 18-year-old’s singing career, the Republican spokeswoman replied, “She’s amazing. Her whole career is doing great. I just talked to her, she lives in New York City and she has a fellowship and she’s taking a gap year. And she’s amazing.”
The interviewer then followed up by asking the 56-year-old about Claudia’s recent feature in Playboy.
“Well she is an independent spirit, she’s raised me her own way in this world. She’s an incredibly successful entrepreneur in every sense of the word,” Kellyanne said, before adding of the modeling, “I’m not sure that she does that anymore.”
As OK! previously reported, this gushing description of Claudia came after the mother-daughter duo was at odds with each other for many years. However, last year, the pair seemingly mended things.
"Our relationship is great now," Claudia said in a December interview — more than two years after she accused Donald Trump's former advisor of causing "years of childhood trauma and abuse."
The Tik Tok star explained that they attended counseling together to get their relationship where it is now.
"It was mainly verbal abuse, emotional abuse, stuff like that. Never feeling like I was enough," Claudia explained of the way Kellyanne allegedly treated her.
- Claudia Conway Slams Claims Of Using Drama With Mom Kellyanne As Publicity Stunt, Insists 'It Was Not For Clout'
- Claudia Conway Says She's 'Proud' of Mom Kellyanne for Defending George and Amicably Co-Parenting Despite Tense Split
- Troll Attacks Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Following Her Critical Donald Trump Comments: She Needs 'Help'
Claudia explained she and her mother started going to therapy together in late 2020, which has helped them grow them closer.
"I’m not going to talk about my mom’s trauma because it’s her story, not mine," the blonde beauty said. "But when you have trauma that you have held onto for, let’s say, 40 years of your life, and you have children, it is so hard to not pass that down to them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Claudia concluded by claiming she now has "all the respect in the world" for Kellyanne. "Being so young, it’s really hard to understand why someone is treating you the way they are, especially when they’re your mother and you look up to them so much. I’ve learned so much about her."
At the height of the pair’s issues, Kellyanne was accused of posting a nude photo of her daughter on Twitter for 24 hours. Claudia addressed the incident saying that the photo was real, however, she believes her mother’s account was hacked.
"My mother helped me through it. She helped me clear it from the Internet. So I wholeheartedly don’t think she posted it,” the former American Idol contestant said. "But it was extremely traumatic."
TMZ reported on Kellyanne's comments.