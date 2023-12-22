Kellyanne Conway Picks Apart President Joe Biden for Being Unable to 'Speak to the Press': 'Unbelievable'

"I think Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy issue over the past four decades. The decade after 2014 hasn't been so hot either. The problem with it is he's now president of the U.S. So, if you're going to go on Conan O'Brien, at least have a substantive interview. Metric wise — Joe Biden has only done nine sit-down interviews, one-on-one this calendar year. He hasn't had a press conference to speak on in 100 days here. That's the problem I see here," the blonde beauty, 56, said on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Thursday, December 21.

"In his first year, he had seven or eight, [Donald] Trump had 22/24, that is what you need to do. I am very proud I worked in a White House where we had what I call the democratization of information — you make the principals, the senior staffers, the cabinet secretaries and make the VP/president available to the public on a regular basis. The public then increases confidence in your competence; they at least know you are transparent and you are focused on the issues of the day. You can even disagree with the commander-in-chief and the president, as long as you know what is happening. In the Trump White House, we tried through social media, through interviews, I was on Fox & Friends throughout those four years," the former Trump counselor continued.