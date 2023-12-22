Kellyanne Conway Picks Apart President Joe Biden for Being Unable to 'Speak to the Press': 'Unbelievable'
Kellyanne Conway couldn't help but pick apart President Joe Biden, as she claims he doesn't do a good job of informing the public of what's going on behind the scenes.
"I think Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy issue over the past four decades. The decade after 2014 hasn't been so hot either. The problem with it is he's now president of the U.S. So, if you're going to go on Conan O'Brien, at least have a substantive interview. Metric wise — Joe Biden has only done nine sit-down interviews, one-on-one this calendar year. He hasn't had a press conference to speak on in 100 days here. That's the problem I see here," the blonde beauty, 56, said on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Thursday, December 21.
"In his first year, he had seven or eight, [Donald] Trump had 22/24, that is what you need to do. I am very proud I worked in a White House where we had what I call the democratization of information — you make the principals, the senior staffers, the cabinet secretaries and make the VP/president available to the public on a regular basis. The public then increases confidence in your competence; they at least know you are transparent and you are focused on the issues of the day. You can even disagree with the commander-in-chief and the president, as long as you know what is happening. In the Trump White House, we tried through social media, through interviews, I was on Fox & Friends throughout those four years," the former Trump counselor continued.
Conway later then claimed it's ridiculous Biden, 81, rarely addresses the nation.
"Joe Biden can't even speak to the press unless he's in those yellow chairs in the Oval Office. Unbelievable," she fumed.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Conway gushed over her former boss Trump and said how unfair he's been treated over the past few years.
- Donald Trump Resists Saying President Joe Biden 'Looks Like He's In A Cognitive Decline': 'I Don't Think It's Appropriate'
- Megyn Kelly Admits Donald Trump Isn't as 'Mentally Sharp' as He Was in 2016, Points Out How He's 'Repeatedly' Mixing Up Facts
- Fox News Star Defends Donald Trump After He Messes Up and Believes Barack Obama Is President in Rambling Speech
"The media, of course, they're going to do anything to get rid of him because they have no shame. None of them ever lost their jobs for getting 2016 so achingly wrong. … They all embarrassed themselves. No one lost their job, that's not what happens in the mainstream media. So here they are eight years later thinking they got rid of this guy and impeached him twice. January 6th and all these indictments and here he is. He's beating Biden in all the swing states. … So, sure, they'll say and do anything they can. Here's the rub: when President Trump gives you an interview, or most recently did an hour-long town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity in Iowa, when he had that earlier conversation last May with CNN's Kaitlan Collins," she declared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Conway also claimed Trump's dictator comments are being taken out of context.
"The difference between what the media hear, and they pick up on one phrase or one line or one paragraph in an entire hour-long interview, and what the people hear, could not be more fundamentally opposite. … The Sean Hannity thing, 'Oh, he's going to be dictator just for a day. Oh, my God, He's going to put people in jail and destroy democracy' and a laundry list of nonsense. What the people heard was ‘drill, baby, drill.’ And fewer regulations and lower taxes and more judges on our federal courts who believe in the Constitution, who won't do what the Colorado Supreme Court just did. And it goes on and on. So the difference is always in what the media hear … and what the people hear, they hear policy," she shared.