Caitlyn Jenner Supports Donald Trump After Fourth Indictment, Accuses the 'Deep State' of 'Election Interference'
Caitlyn Jenner has pledged her allegiance to Donald Trump in the wake of his fourth indictment.
Hours after the ex-POTUS was hit with more charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, the former Olympian took to Twitter to express her beliefs that he was being treated unfairly.
"Election Interference," the Republican first tweeted, followed by, "Don’t forget this…Donald J. Trump is in the way between us and them, and that’s all that stands in between us. The deep state is deep! @FoxNews."
This is hardly the first time the reality star has supported the businessman, though many think it's hypocritical for her to do so since he hasn't been supportive of the transgender community.
Meanwhile, Trump addressed the situation at hand via a Truth Social post.
"So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump,'" he wrote on the morning of Tuesday, August 15. "And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!"
- Caitlyn Jenner Insists Daughter Kim Kardashian 'Deserves' To Be Happy In Relationship After Tumultuous Kanye West Split
- Caitlyn Jenner Has Met Kylie Jenner's Second Child, Reveals 'Everybody Is Doing Good'
- 'There's Been A Deafening Silence': Caitlyn Jenner's Not Getting The Support Of The Kardashian-Jenner Clan In Her Bid For California Governor, Spills Insider
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hours later, he made another post to announce an upcoming press conference.
"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," he stated. "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"