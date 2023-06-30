'Jeopardy!' Fans Enraged Over 'Unwatchable' Show After Recent Flubs
As if Jeopardy! fans weren't upset enough with temporary hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, they're finding the show overall unwatchable after Thursday night's episode.
As the show struggles to carry on following Alex Trebek's November 2020 death, fans are calling contestants out for being unable to answer "easy" clues — especially after watching the Thursday, June 29, show.
One of the clues read, "Going straight to HEL? Then you're on a direct flight to this northern European country."
Returning champion Bryan offered "Helsinki," which was incorrect, and the other two contestants failed to answer — even after Bryan gave them the hint by naming correct country's capital.
One upset viewer took to Twitter to express their irritation, writing: "I'm sorry, how did both of the other two contestants miss ringing in with ‘Finland?’"
"Bryan practically handed the answer to them when he mistakenly said 'Helsinki' instead of naming the country," they continued to seethe.
Another viewer was left in utter shuck after one contestant couldn't figure out the timing with her buzzer. Her struggle left her unsuccessful in buzzing in until after the contestants' intros were made.
The Reddit user pondered whether her failure was a record for "the furthest a game has gone without one contestant successfully buzzing in."
The worst fumble for fans may have been during "Final Jeopardy" on the Thursday episode, where the clue was "Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & narrator of this film from the 1990s."
The players answered Ed Wood, Toy Story and Ghost respectively — but none of their answers were correct, with host Bialik revealing the movie was Titanic.
"Seriously @Jeopardy, some incredibly easy Final Jeopardy questions of late, and all 3 contestants tonight missed the movie, The Titanic. I was literally screaming at the TV!!!" one fan whined, with another doubling down: "That had to be the easiest Final Jeopardy question in recent memory and all three contestants strike out on it? Wow. Just wow."
Several fans shared their upset with the show overall, as one noted: "I feel like the clues on #Jeopardy have gotten way too wordy. They're often so convoluted, you can see contestants struggling to figure out what part they're supposed to be responding to."
"@Jeopardy is now an unwatchable show," another stated. "What happened? If it’s the writers strike, just pay them. Contestants can’t answer questions as they are structured like a puzzle. The winner walks away with 12 dollars. I want my half hour back."
Fans' dissapointment comes as Bialik and Jennings are gunning for the full-time spot of Jeopardy! host after splitting responsibilities this past season — though viewers don't appear to be big fans of either.
