Ken Jennings Is 'Always Kissing' Up to 'Jeopardy!' Producers, Insider Reveals: 'He’s Confident He’ll Become the Permanent Host'
Earlier this month, Mayim Bialik abandoned her Jeopardy! hosting duties to support the Hollywood writers' strike, prompting co-host Ken Jennings to fill her slot — a move he allegedly thought would earn him brownie points and help him become the sole host in the future.
However, a source claimed his plan backfired.
"You can see right through Ken. He’s just being his typical self — an opportunist," the source spilled to one publication. "It’s one thing for a crew member who can’t afford to quit to keep coming to work — but he’s getting a fat paycheck and clearly thought doing this would edge Mayim out of the picture."
The game show champion's smug demeanor has irked plenty of people on set, though the source said colleagues are staying cordial. Still, the insider said "the staff is throwing their support to Mayim and vows to make Ken’s job a living hell for him when this strike is finally over."
And while the dad-of-one has a trick up his sleeve to get back in the staff's good graces, the source predicted he's overly confident in his ability to do so.
"Ken is always kissing the producers’ butts. But crossing the picket line was seen as a grandstand play — even for him," said the insider. "He’s confident he’s going to win the day and become permanent Jeopardy! host — but he’s lost the support of anybody he thought he had in his back pocket!"
As OK! reported, Bialik didn't speak out about Jennings' choice to continue filming the last episodes of the current season, but her old The Big Bang Theory costar ridiculed him for doing so.
"This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this," Wil Wheaton wrote on Facebook. "Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget. #WGAStrong."
Jennings and Bialik began alternating hosting episodes in 2021.
National Enquirer reported on Jennings' plan to become the only host of the game show.