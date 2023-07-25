'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Teases Contestants After They Struggle to Answer Political Clue

Jennings' playful quip comes after the game show host admitted that while he loves his job, there is one part that he doesn't enjoy — contestant interviews.

"I never liked that part. It's a little cringey," he explained. "And, even if the players tell an amazing anecdote perfectly, I mean, that's just not the time for it, like when they interrupt a football game for Jennifer Lopez or to salute the troops or whatever. Like, why is this happening now?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!