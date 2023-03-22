Kendall Jenner Called Out For Acting Like A 'Bully' In Resurfaced Video: 'Why Is She Being A Mean Girl?'
Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were accused of being mean girls towards Selena Gomez, but the internet has already moved on and is now calling out Kendall Jenner for also being unnecessarily rude.
Though one of the incidents in questioned happened back in 2017, a video clip resurfaced on TikTok, prompting people to voice their distaste for her demeanor at the time.
In the video, which was from a Life of Kylie episode, Kendall questioned why her younger sister got such a deep spray tan, noting, "you have really big body pores."
After the makeup mogul, 25, didn't respond, the model told her, "Don’t be sensitive."
The awkward interaction rubbed fans the wrong way, with one person writing under the post, "Kendall has so many back handed comments."
"Why Kendall being a mean girl to her sister," questioned another, with a third commenting, "Who says something mean and then says 'don't be sensitive.'"
A fourth claimed the 818 Tequila founder's words are "something a bully would say."
Oddly enough, Kendall, 27, has tried to deny buzz over her being a mean girl, even addressing the stigma in an episode of The Kardashians.
When asked about the biggest "misconceptions" she's heard about herself, she explained, "I think the one that I guess hurts the most is that people think I’m a mean girl. Because that’s just not the case."
"It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character," she said. "If only people knew me."
- Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Sip Wine As Saint West Enjoys PSG Game In Paris: 'Soccer Moms For The Win!' — Photos
- Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Leave Oscars After-Party Together As New Romance Heats Up
- Kendall Jenner Mocked For Shaking While Posing At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party: 'What Is That Little Potty Dance About?'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kendall acknowledged there's not much she can do to alter people's opinions since "the narrative has gotten so out of hand about me and my family that there’s just no changing it anymore."
The reality star also touched on the situation in a 2021 interview with Vogue, admitting the public's perceptions sometimes makes her want to quite social media all together.
"Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it's someone claiming a false narrative for me. The internet ... bases things off of such small moments with no context," spilled the bombshell. "They don't know the before or the after and they'll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing."