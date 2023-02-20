Kendall Jenner Plays 'TONSIL HOCKEY' With Bad Bunny As The Pair Become Hollywood's Hot New Couple: Does Ex Devin Booker Know?
Though it's only early days, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are apparently having a great time getting to know each other.
After recently sparking romance rumors, an insider offered some insight into how these A-listers were first linked, pointing out that the supermodel only "recently started hanging out with him."
"They were introduced by friends," the source told a news outlet, noting that the Puerto Rican rapper "moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."
Ever since being introduced, Jenner and Bad Bunny — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — have been "spending time together."
"She likes him and is having fun," dished the source. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
Speculation of a possible relationship brewing was first ignited earlier this month when the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 28, were spotted kissing at a club in Los Angeles.
They were then seen over the weekend leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, adding further fuel to the fire. The reality star was seen leaving the eatery out the front door, while her possible new man exited through the back door minutes prior.
“This famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," DeuxMoi previously reported.
Jenner's rumored new romance comes months after she and NBA pro Devin Booker broke up due to their demanding jobs. Several insiders confirmed in November 2022 that the former power couple — who went Instagram Official on Valentine's Day in 2021 — ended their relationship one month prior after they were first linked in 2020.
As for Bad Bunny, he was previously linked to jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri after first meeting the now-29-year-old in 2017.
"I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other," the "Me Porto Bonito" singer recalled to Rolling Stone in 2020 before they reportedly split earlier this year.
"I am happy with her," he added at the time. "[People] don't know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most."
People spoke to an insider about Jenner and Bad Bunny, as well as reported on his split from Berlingeri.