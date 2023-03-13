Kendall Jenner Mocked For Shaking While Posing At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party: 'What Is That Little Potty Dance About?'
Kendall Jenner looked amazing on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Sunday, March 12, but fans couldn't help but notice something was off when the model, 27, posed for photos throughout the night.
In one post, the star is shaking while fixing herself for the camera — something many people picked up on.
One person wrote, "What is that little potty dance about? 🤣♥️," while another said, "I think it’s safe to say that @kendalljenner has to go pee pee😂😂😂 bigger question why are they there? They play absolutely no role in the oscars."
A third person quipped, "She looks like her computer chip just glitched," as another person said, "Is she ok? No hate... just seriously curious."
Meanwhile, the Hulu lead, who attended the shindig with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, was also called out for even attending the luxurious affair in the first place when she's not an actress or in the film industry.
One person fumed, "Why is that family even there?? This is for MOVIES! Such an embarrassment!" while another stated, "Why are they even there for what????"
"My question is why are they invited? They are not actresses or singers! They only know how to make money based on controversy😏😏😏," a third person said, while another said, "DEFINITELY NOT A SINGLE TALENT THIS PEOPLE HAVE. REMOVE THEM FROM ALL THE EVENTS PLEASE. JUST LIKE THE MET GALA DID. OSCAR NIGHT IS FOR STARTS NOT 🗑..!!"
Kendall's sister Kylie has been in the spotlight as of late as she and Hailey have been accused of bullying Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.
Fans first believed Hailey, 26, and Kylie, 25, were mocking Gomez's eyebrows on social media.
"I hate mean girls, just come out of the closet Kylie, we get it, you're struggling," one person wrote of the clip, to which Gomez allegedly responded, "I love you."
"No shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" the mom-of-two claimed, adding, "u guys are making something out of nothing."