Kendall Jenner Is 'Telling the World' Bad Bunny Is 'Her Boyfriend': Source

Source: mega
May 12 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is ready to show off new beau Bad Bunny!

The dynamic duo arrived at the Met Gala together on Monday, May 1, and while they didn’t walk the red carpet side by side, the Puerto Rican rapper’s joint appearance with the model and her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian seemed to confirm the pair was an item.

Source: mega

Jenner "was super excited for them to go public," a source revealed to a news publication of the 818 founder and Bunny.

"They’d been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," the insider added of the two — who showed up at the exclusive evening in the same vehicle and later walked into an after-party behind each other. Social media videos even portrayed the flames locking eyes in awe of one another as they walked through the entrance into dinner while posing for pictures.

Source: mega

Jenner "always told her family that when the right guy comes along, they’ll know, because she’ll parade him to the world," the confidante explained, admitting the brunette bombshell’s romance with Bad Bunny appears to be more of "the real deal" than her previous longterm relationship with Devin Booker.

News broke in November 2022 that The Kardashians star and the NBA athlete called it quits after dating for two years. Sources previously revealed the couple’s demise was mainly due to both of the celebrities' busy schedules and simply chalked it up to bad timing.

Source: mega
However, as Jenner experiences a new kind of love, the first source confessed she is realizing there is an increase in chemistry with her current beau than there was with her ex.

"Things with Devin were serious-ish but they kept it low-profile because there wasn’t that same connection that she’s got now with Bunny," the insider dished, noting Jenner even introduced the "Diles" rapper as "my boyfriend" to people who greeted her at the Met Gala.

While things are off to a fantastic start, the attractive pair is "not trying to get too far ahead of themselves," even though they’ve "been hanging out every day for a while now."

Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source regarding Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship.

