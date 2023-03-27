Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Caught Leaving Together After Partying In L.A.
Despite rumored new couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's best efforts to keep their budding romance under the radar, the pair was seen leaving a club together over the weekend.
The supermodel, 27 — who stunned in a black mini dress and knee-high boots — and the rapper, 28, tried to keep a low profile while exiting the new celeb-studded club Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, as they were photographed hiding their heads from the paparazzi outside their limo at 2 a.m.
Their night out comes weeks after they were first spotted together at a club in Los Angeles, where celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed the duo was locking lips. “This famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," DeuxMoi previously reported in February.
That same weekend, The Kardashians star and Bad Bunny joined Hailey and Justin Bieber for a double date — though they chose to leave the eatery separately, with Jenner going out the front door while the "La Jumpa" musician exited through the back shortly after.
And as their romance continues to heat up, fans have been having a field day over whether Jenner's new man is trying to start trouble with her latest ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker.
In his newly released song, "Coco Chanel," Bad Bunny referenced his homeland and that of the city Booker plays professional basketball for: Phoenix Suns. “The sun in Puerto Rico heats up more than the one in Phoenix,” he sings in the cryptic tune.
An insider has since offered details of Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance, spilling the brunette bombshell only "recently started hanging out with him" after he moved to L.A. earlier this year and bought a house.
"They were introduced by friends," the source added, pointing out, "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
"She likes him and is having fun," they dished.
- Kendall Jenner Shows Off Sexy Supermodel Legs In Figure-Hugging Dress After Coming Under Fire For 'Bully' Behavior
- Kendall Jenner Called Out For Acting Like A 'Bully' In Resurfaced Video: 'Why Is She Being A Mean Girl?'
- Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Sip Wine As Saint West Enjoys PSG Game In Paris: 'Soccer Moms For The Win!' — Photos
Jenner's romance with Bad Bunny marks her first since she and the NBA star called it quits late last year. Though news of their demise hit headlines in November 2022, they reportedly called off their nearly-two-year romance one month prior due to their busy lives — a problem that had caused them trouble in the past.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," said a source at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
And while "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," per the insider, it seems Booker may have been left with a sour taste in his mouth after seeing news of her and Bad Bunny's fling — because he unfollowed the former Victoria's Secret Angel on Instagram!
Hollywood Life obtained photos of Jenner and Bad Bunny's night out.