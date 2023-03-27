Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Caught Leaving Together After Partying In L.A.

Despite rumored new couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's best efforts to keep their budding romance under the radar, the pair was seen leaving a club together over the weekend.

The supermodel, 27 — who stunned in a black mini dress and knee-high boots — and the rapper, 28, tried to keep a low profile while exiting the new celeb-studded club Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, as they were photographed hiding their heads from the paparazzi outside their limo at 2 a.m.